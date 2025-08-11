  • home icon
Lewis Hamilton reveals what was in the documents that he'd sent Ferrari senior management for things to improve

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Aug 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton sent Ferrari some documents ahead of the Belgian GP weekend to improve the team in certain areas. This raised the question about what the concerned spheres were for Hamilton, where the Maranello-based squad should work upon, as the Briton has now revealed that the documents included mere ideas for the hierarchy rather than instructing them to focus on certain realms.

Ferrari finished second in the constructors' standings last year, with it barely missing out on the title to McLaren. The 40-year-old arrived at Maranello with the hopes of helping the squad reclaim the championship ahead of the 2026 rules reset.

While the Italian giant sits second in the constructors' standings, it is also true that McLaren has scored more than double its points in 14 race weekends, and a shot at the championship is seemingly out of sight at the current pace. With the 2025 season being Hamilton's debut year with the team, he had voiced his concerns every few race weekends and created some documents to urge Ferrari to look in certain directions.

Talking about the documents that he had sent, Lewis Hamilton said (via FormulaPassion.it)

"There were no orders in those documents . There were just ideas like, 'What if we did this?', 'Have we tried this?', 'We could streamline some areas with this, or we could improve.' It's just a matter of dialogue, and Fred was really responsive."
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is winning the intra-team battle by a landslide at Ferrari as the two are separated by 42 points heading into the summer break.

Fred Vasseur praises Lewis Hamilton for his continued efforts amid subpar results

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary race weekend
Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's maiden season with Ferrari has not gone the way many had expected. The Briton, facing a torrid run of results in the past two race weekends, was left dejected due to this.

Despite this, his determination to resolve the issue that has troubled him throughout the year is still there. Team principal Fred Vasseur commended the Briton for remaining motivated and told Lawrence Barretto (via F1):

"He's doing well. For sure the season is not easy, it is not easy for Charles, it is not easy for the team. It's much easier to manage for the driver when the car is flying and we had some issues at the beginning, but the reaction was positive and very good."
"In this kind of season when you have a lot of expectation and you struggle at the beginning it's very easy to give up and he never gave up. He was always pushing, pushing the team, pushing himself and it was a very strong collaboration with Lewis."

Lewis Hamilton has a 45-point cushion over Kimi Antonelli after the Hungarian GP for sixth place in the drivers' standings.

Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day.

