Lewis Hamilton rocks a pink jacket in new video alongside Nigerian popstar

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 24, 2025 18:13 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

While the Formula 1 mid-season break nears its end, Lewis Hamilton appears to continue to relish his time away from the race track. The British driver was recently spotted with Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who has witnessed his influence and fame spread beyond motorsports into fashion and entertainment space, rocked a stylish pink jacket as he met with the Grammy Award-winning artist. In a video shared on X by user @fiagirly, Hamilton was seen engaging in an inaudible conversation with the ‘For My Hand’ crooner.

Lewis Hamilton has largely been pictured through the Formula 1 summer break with several entertainment and pop stars, and only recently was he spotted in Greece with two Hollywood actresses, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nina Dobrev. The former Mercedes driver, well known for his friendship with several A-list stars, is often a regular at high-profile events, including the Met Gala and several other showbiz gatherings.

Shifting focus back to race action, the Ferrari driver will aim for a stronger outing when the F1 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix. The 40-year-old has endured a torrid start to his campaign at the Italian outfit. Hamilton has failed to record a top-three finish, and his last outing during the Hungarian Grand Prix witnessed him finish the race in 12th place.

Lewis Hamilton shares holiday workout photos

Earlier, Lewis Hamilton shared a glimpse of his summer break workout session on his social media. The British driver took to his Instagram to share a series of images of himself in a gym ahead of the resumption of the 2025 campaign.

In the post, the seven-time world champion was pictured carrying dumbbells and completing a few pull-ups. Hamilton accompanied the carousel of photos with the caption:

“No days off.”

The post from Hamilton quickly sparked a flurry of reactions from fans online across the Formula 1 community, with many pointing out a curious pattern often linked with a 40-year-old gym’s post, a major shake-up or a dismissal involving a high-profile F1 personality within the sport.

While no individual within the F1 hierarchy has been sacked on this occasion, Lewis Hamilton will now have his focus shifted to ending his debut campaign with the Scuderia Ferrari team on a strong note. The former McLaren driver has so far failed to match up to the lofty expectations many had expected of him when he completed his seismic switch to the McLaren-based outfit before the 2025 campaign.

The seven-time world champion is also within touching distance of an unsavoury Ferrari team podium record, as he could soon become the driver with the longest wait without a podium finish for the Italian outfit, 19, a record currently held by former driver Didier Pironi.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
