Lewis Hamilton shares news of much-awaited return of special guest in the paddock at Silverstone 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has officially confirmed that his pet dog Roscoe will make his annual appearance at the paddock during the 2025 British Grand Prix. Roscoe, who fell sick earlier this year, has recovered and is healthy enough to accompany Hamilton in Silverstone.

Hamilton is fond of dogs, as he had two pet bulldogs, Coco and Roscoe. Coco passed away a few years ago, but Roscoe continues to be the 40-year-old's partner in crime.

Earlier this year, Roscoe suffered from a serious health crisis. He caught pneumonia, and since Hamilton was busy with the season, he hired a caretaker for the pet. In May 2025, the seven-time world champion revealed that Roscoe has recovered from pneumonia and is slowly regaining fitness.

Ahead of the 2025 British GP scheduled for Sunday, July 6, Hamilton confirmed that despite a recent health scare, Roscoe will accompany him to the paddock this week. He shared a picture of the bulldog and teased the fans with a cryptic message.

The 2025 British GP is special for Lewis Hamilton, as this will be his first home race with Scuderia Ferrari. Last year, he won at Silverstone, marking an end to his two-year-long winless drought.

However, the ongoing season hasn't been easy for Hamilton as he struggles to adapt to his new life at Ferrari. The Italian team introduced a floor upgrade in Austria, but the rear suspension upgrade timeline has been delayed, as that part will now come at Spa.

For this weekend, Hamilton will have to use the same package he had in Austria, where he finished P4.

Lewis Hamilton opened up on Roscoe's health scare

Lewis Hamilton's 12-year-old pet bulldog, Roscoe, caught pneumonia earlier this year. While he has recovered, the seven-time world champion is often concerned about his pet's health.

Talking to Motorsport in May, Hamilton said,

“He's 12 and a half years old, so he's an old boy. He had pneumonia, but he's fine now. But this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady who's looking after him, my heart stops for a second. You know, what's next?"

"I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone, and particularly to Monza, this year. Get him a red cape. It’s unusual for a bulldog to be as old as he is. I was with him before Miami, and he still wants to play. Still got that kind of youthful spirit. He does like to sleep a lot."

Since Roscoe has now fully recovered, Lewis Hamilton will have his pet by his side at the paddock during the British GP. The weekend will begin on Friday, July 4, with free practice sessions, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday and then the main race on Sunday, July 6.

