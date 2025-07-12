"Maybe just tear Ferrari apart": Carlos Sainz on how a driver 'with a big ego' would have handled being replaced by Lewis Hamilton last year

Carlos Sainz shared how he felt after Ferrari decided to drop him and bring Lewis Hamilton as the replacement. Speaking about this in a recent interview, the Spanish driver stated how a 'driver with a big ego' would have wanted to "tear" Ferrari apart, but he being an utmost professional, refrained from carrying out any such action.

Ad

In February 2024, Ferrari announced that they had signed Hamilton from Mercedes on a multi-year deal, which will see him come to Maranello and race alongside Charles Leclerc. To make room for Hamilton, the Prancing Horse sacrificed Sainz, who has been very successful for the Italian team in recent times.

However, the timing of the announcement irked some as they announced Hamilton just before the 2024 season. For Sainz, it was a bitter pill to swallow since he was about to start a season with a team that would drop him at the end of the year.

Ad

Trending

Even though Sainz accepted the reality and welcomed the decision back then, around one and a half years later, he addressed the ordeal again and shared his thoughts. Speaking about this in the recent High Performance Podcast, here's what the Spaniard said:

“I understand how a driver with a big ego would maybe just like to tear Ferrari apart that year and maybe become a bit political or become a bit of an infection inside the team."

Ad

Following this, he revealed that he wanted to maintain utmost professionalism, respect the team and its crew, and bow out of the Prancing Horse with dignity:

"We all have an angel and a demon – and the demon was like, ‘There are so many things I would like to say or do or change.'"

“But my angel was more powerful at that time and said, ‘No, don’t be that guy, be the professional guy, be the guy that’s just going to give absolutely everything until the last race for this team, and give everyone that has nothing to do with that decision'," he further added.

Ad

Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021 after his impressive stint with McLaren was over at the end of 2020. In the four years that he raced for the Maranello-based team, he racked up four wins, 25 podiums, and six pole positions.

Carlos Sainz was left surprised by sudden Lewis Hamilton announcement

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz was in the middle of a contract negotiation with Ferrari, and during this time, the Prancing Horse shared the announcement about Lewis Hamilton. This not only shocked the Spaniard but also put his future in jeopardy.

Ad

“I was in the middle of negotiations with Ferrari, everything seemed to be going in the right direction and suddenly this news arrived to me,” he told Sky F1. "It was completely unexpected and a huge turnaround in the way that suddenly my career was going to plan out.”

In 2025, Sainz joined Williams on a multi-year deal to race with Alex Albon and under the guidance of James Vowles. Currently, he is in P15 with 13 points after 12 races and two sprints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More