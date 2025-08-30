McLaren breaks Ferrari's all time record as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris seal front row for F1 Dutch GP

McLaren has now overtaken Ferrari as the team with the second most front row lockouts in F1 history as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris secured yet another 1-2 for the Papaya squad in 2025. The Aussie driver pipped his teammate by just 0.012 during qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Nobody was caught by surprise at who locked out the front row on Saturday during qualifying for the Dutch GP. Oscar Piastri managed to claim his sixth pole position of the season, with teammate Lando Norris qualifying in second.

With this front row lockout, McLaren has now broken Ferrari's all time record of the same statistic, as they move second on the list with 69 lockouts to their name. Mercedes hold the first spot with 82 lockouts, while Williams remain fourth with 62.

As previously mentioned, this 1-2 result in qualifying came as no surprise, as McLaren had looked the quickest package during the free practice sessions at Zandvoort. The British team has already checked out in the constructors' standings this year as they sit 299 points ahead of Ferrari in second.

While the team will be happy with this record-breaking result, Norris' side of the garage will have good reason to be frustrated. The 25-year-old looked to have the edge over his teammate throughout practice, and also until the final part of qualifying.

When asked if he was frustrated after the session, Norris said:

"Yes and no. I mean it's close, it's been close the whole weekend. So, easily could go one way or the other. So yeah I guess a little bit disappointed to not be on pole but it's close, they were still some decent laps. So not the end of the world either."

Piastri managed to get his best lap in during Q3 to overtake Norris by just 12 milliseconds in the end. Max Verstappen rounded off the top three at his home Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri reflects on securing pole position for the F1 Dutch GP

Oscar Piastri after the Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri was delighted after securing the pole position for the Dutch GP, claiming that he peaked at the right time. The 24-year-old explained that he managed to find more pace in different parts of the circuit to be able to secure pole in the end.

Speaking during his post-race interview, Piastri explained:

"Yeah, that was the definition of peaking at the right time. I think the whole weekend I've felt pretty good but it's just been a couple corners that I've not been able to go any faster."

"I didn't really go any faster in those corners but I found some more elsewhere, so super happy to come out with the result," he added.

The driver is currently 9 points ahead of his teammate in the drivers' standings, and the pole position will surely make him feel more confident about extending that lead on Sunday. The Dutch GP has only been won by the pole sitter ever since the historic race returned to the F1 calendar in 2021.

