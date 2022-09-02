"Me and Daniel are going to flip a coin" - McLaren's Lando Norris on deciding who will use DRS first on last corner of 2022 F1 Dutch GP

The FIA confirmed that the cars will be allowed to use DRS in the final corner of Circuit Zandvoort at the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. Lando Norris has confessed that he does not want to try the same first, joking that he and Daniel Ricciardo are going to "flip a coin" to decide which driver will be using DRS through the last corner for the first time.

Admitting that he expects better race results this weekend, although he is unsure about the DRS changes, in a press conference, Lando Norris said:

“I'm not trying it first. I think, yeah, me and Daniel are going to flip a coing on who's going to go DRS first through the last corner. I don't know. I don't even know where it starts to be honest with you, that’s why I am not too sure but it's tough. I think first of all, we’ve got to see how the racing is with this car here. I expect it to be probably a little bit better. And then you’ve got to see.”

“The loss of slipstream, you know, there's a big loss of slipstream this year compared to previous years. So, some tracks like Spa made a big difference for that in the way that racing was actually harder in Spa this year than previous years."

He further went on to talk about how the first turn was the biggest obstacle in the track:

"But yeah, I think that the biggest change which needs to be done on this track is turn one. Turn one's just not a big enough braking zone to break past someone necessarily or overtake that easily, so maybe that's something for the future. But for now, I think extending DRS is the main thing, so I'm not trying it first, I’ll watch someone else do it!”

"We get on really well" - Lando Norris on relationship with Daniel Ricciardo

Ever since the release of the latest season of Netflix's docu-series Drive to Survive, where Lando Norris and his McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo were portrayed as having an unpleasant relationship, the two drivers have emphasized that this was far from the truth.

It is commonly known that Norris shares a very friendly relationship with his former team-mate Carlos Sainz, although this does not necessarily seem to be the case with the Aussie. The 22-year-old admitted that he simply has different interests than Ricciardo, although both share plenty of respect for each other.

Despite what others believe, Lando Norris also admitted that he shares a good friendship with his teammate:

“You know, I want to be friends with as many people as possible and similar to how I am now with Daniel, you know, we get on really well. For some reason people think otherwise, but it’s completely untrue. We have a lot of fun together, we spend a lot of time together."

Giving reasons as to why fans might not know much about their friendship, Norris shared both of them have different interests, which is why things are not as visible on social media:

But just things are different, just because he's a bit older and he's into different things. He's not into playing golf and so on. So therefore, you don't see it as much on social media and whatever. But yeah, I think our friendship is good and the respect we have for each other. I'm pretty sure that will continue into the future.”

It was recently announced, however, that Daniel Ricciardo will be leaving McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, although no confirmation has been made regarding the driver who will replace the Aussie to partner Lando Norris.

