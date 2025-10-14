Mika Hakkinen comments on Lewis Hamilton’s troublesome start at Ferrari: “It requires a lot of work and a long time”

Former double world champion Mika Hakkinen believes that Lewis Hamilton’s difficult start at Ferrari is not surprising and will take time to fix. Hakkinen said adapting to a new team and car normally takes years, not months.

Ad

Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari has been anything but smooth. McLaren leads the season with 12 wins, Red Bull has four, and Mercedes returned to the top step in Singapore for its second win. Ferrari, meanwhile, is yet to win a race. Hamilton has gone 18 races without a podium finish for the first time in his career.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hakkinen said:

“First of all, Lewis is just an incredible racing driver. He has succeeded in his career over the years, taking all the pressure that he’s been experiencing. It’s just unbelievable. When you come to a new team, normally it can take 4-5 years until you can make the car to fit your driving style.”

Ad

Trending

He added: “Thus, Lewis has to have the patience to wait for such a long time. You normally don’t jump in the team and the car and say, ‘Oh, this car is fantastic. I’m going to win races.’ It requires a lot of work and a long time.”

Hakkinen’s point carries weight. He joined McLaren in 1993 and won his first title in 1998, then repeated in 1999. His path underlines that integration can be slow even for proven champions.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton after qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton sits well behind teammate Charles Leclerc in both qualifying (12-6) and races (15-3) this year. Leclerc, who won three races and earned 13 podiums last year, has managed just five podiums in 2025. The Briton, meanwhile, remains winless in Grands Prix so far.

Ad

Hamilton’s best results this year have often come from racecraft rather than raw one-lap pace. He has recovered multiple times from poor grid slots on Sundays. Those comebacks highlight how the SF-25 is not quick over a single lap.

With six rounds left, Ferrari sits third in the standings with 298 points, behind Mercedes (325) and barely ahead of Red Bull (290). But beyond the on-track battle, reports suggest growing internal tension at Maranello.

Ad

Internal tension, a report to management, and the road to Austin for Lewis Hamilton

(L-R) Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna, Lewis Hamilton, Team Principal Frederic Vasseur, Charles Leclerc at Monza. Source: Getty

On top of on-track issues, reports suggest growing internal tension at Ferrari. As per Corriere della Sera, Lewis Hamilton has grown frustrated with recurring setup errors and what he views as inflexible weekend execution. He is said to have delivered a formal report to top management, laying out changes he believes are necessary.

Ad

Those reports also claim Ferrari executives are unhappy with public questioning from Charles Leclerc. Rumors about management moves, including talk of former Red Bull boss Christian Horner in a senior role, have only added to the noise. Whether any of those rumors has substance is unclear. That speculation comes despite team boss Frédéric Vasseur recently signing a contract extension.

But Hamilton feels he has less influence than expected and is pushing harder to be heard. He is understood to have reiterated those concerns directly to top executives, expressing frustration over recurring setup errors, rigid weekend execution, and ignored feedback. The Briton who has a 75% podium rate at COTA across all 12 Grand Prixs held there, with his worst finish being fourth place in 2013, will hope his team is in tandem with his views to help him at the upcoming US GP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More