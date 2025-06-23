Naomi Campbell poses in stunning outfit on the red carpet of Lewis Hamilton-backed F1 movie

London's Leicester Square turned into Formula 1's version of Parc Fermé this week, as the Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie rolled out the red carpet for its UK premiere. Ahead of its global release on June 25, the event saw some of the biggest names in film, fashion and motorsport, including Naomi Campbell, who has long shared a bond with the British driver.

The premiere marked the first full rollout of the Apple Original Films project that stars Brad Pitt as ex-F1 driver Sonny Hayes and Damson Idris as rookie teammate Joshua Pearce, with Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski directing and Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Pitt and Idris led the cast, with Kerry Condon and director Kosinski also walking the carpet.

But it was the surprise cameos that truly lit up the crowd, including Tom Cruise's unexpected arrival. Pop stars like JJ Lin and will.i.am were present alongside F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Adrian Newey. However, Naomi Campbell stole the show with a black beaded gown, paired with dark sunglasses and a shoulder bag.

Campbell has always expressed her admiration for Lewis Hamilton throughout his career. They have collaborated on fashion projects like Hamilton's Tommy Hilfiger clothing line - TommyXLewis collections. She is also a passionate F1 fan and has been seen supporting the British driver at various Grands Prixs.

The film has already generated excitement among fans, with its early viewings drawing praise for its authenticity. Meanwhile, Hamilton walked the red carpet dressed in an all-black look.

Lewis Hamilton attends the European Premiere of F1 The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square. Source: Getty

For a driver who's still chasing his first podium in Ferrari red, this film may well be his most successful project of the season so far.

Brad Pitt relied on Lewis Hamilton's 'smell test' to bring the F1 movie to life

(L-R) Hans Zimmer, Chad Oman, Shea Whigham, Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski, Lewis Hamilton, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Jeremy Kleiner, and Jerry Bruckheimer attend the European Premiere of F1. Source: Getty

At the heart of F1 The Movie is Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, an aging former driver making a dramatic return to Formula 1 with the fictional APXGP team. Hayes is brought in to mentor rising star Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, which forms the core of the story.

The movie was filmed in collaboration with F1 teams and drivers during actual Grand Prix races, including the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP. This level of immersion demanded authenticity, and that's where Lewis Hamilton came in. Pitt revealed just how deeply involved the seven-time champion was (via F1):

"Everyone has had a hand honing this thing, then Lewis coming in for the ultimate 'smell test'... Lewis' knowledge has been so immensely helpful. He's been keeping us straight, going, 'No, that doesn't fly,' right down to the sound. He can actually pick it out and go, 'No, that's Turn 12, not Turn 16. You need more reverb on the straight,' he’s that specific."

Lewis Hamilton (L), Brad Pitt (R), and Joseph Kosinski (C), on the movie set ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Source: Getty

The mutual admiration is evident. Hamilton recently spoke to F1 about the surreal experience of working alongside Pitt:

"I never thought I would get to work with Brad Pitt. I'm a huge fan of his films. The first time I met him was over Zoom in Jerry's office. Then we got to a track, and I learned how much he's into motorsport, especially bikes, and saw the natural ability he had behind the wheel."

What impressed Hamilton the most was Pitt's willingness to learn. At Silverstone, the two stood together at Copse corner, breaking down braking zones and body control, as Pitt listened to all the minute details, the Ferrari driver recalled.

As the film nears its release, comparisons with Drive to Survive are inevitable. The Netflix docuseries is widely credited for expanding F1's global popularity over the last five years. With F1 The Movie set to hit theaters worldwide on June 25 and in North America on June 27, the expectation is that it could push the sport further into mainstream consciousness.

