"Not because of his name"- Here's why Mick Schumacher "deserves to be in Formula 1," according to F1 chief

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes Mick Schumacher deserves to be in the sport based on merit. The F1 chief praised the German driver’s talent and also hoped that he returned to the calendar.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany about the young German driver, Domenicali said:

"Mick is a great guy, a very strong driver, he showed his strengths. He deserves to be in Formula 1, not because of his name, it's an incredible name, but he has the ability to be here.”

Despite representing the legendary Schumacher legacy in the sport, Domenicali believes the German Haas driver rightfully deserves to be in the sport because of his skill set. Domenicali hopes for the German GP to make a return and revealed they are figuring out a solution to bring the race back onto the calendar.

Commenting on the German GP, the F1 boss said:

“I would love that. We are working to see if we can find a solution. There are many, many inquiries at the moment. That's impressive.”

Sebastian Vettel believes Mick Schumacher has the talent to deserve a seat in F1

Sebastian Vettel backed his mentor Michael Schumacher’s son, claiming that he deserved a seat in F1. Suggesting that Mick Schumacher had the talent to be in a better team, the four-time world champion blamed the Haas car for downplaying his protege’s skillset.

Speaking to German publication Motorsport Magazin, Vettel said:

“I hope it won’t happen. I think he deserves a seat. He’s better than people think. He made good progress last year, which many people couldn’t see. Unfortunately, because the car was so bad, it didn’t show. I know there is more (talent) there.”

At the moment, there is talk of Mick Schumacher attempting to renew his contract with Haas and his membership with the Ferrari Driver Academy. The German was reluctant to reveal details about his future at the press conference ahead of the Dutch GP, but he is also being linked to Alpha Tauri for 2023.

