"His chances of staying in F1 are still very good" - Mick Schumacher joining this team will be 'ideal' for him, according to TV pundit

Mick Schumacher walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 01, 2022, in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Timo Glock believes Mick Schumacher has a bright future in F1 and should continue with Haas. The former F1 driver and Sebastian Vettel hope their fellow German continues to race with his team in 2023.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany about the Haas driver's future, Glock said:

"His chances of staying in F1 are still very good. He has shown an upward trend in the last few races. After the knot burst and he scored his first points, he had a very good run. He got a lot out of his package."

With Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement, there was speculation about him being replaced by his protege Mick Schumacher. However, with Fernando Alonso signing at Aston Martin, the Haas driver has few options for 2023 and is likely to continue with his current team.

The outgoing Aston Martin driver believes that Schumacher junior has done a decent job at Haas and is hopeful he continues with the team. Similarly, Glock feels that Michael Schumacher's son has finally logged his first championship points and has performed decently since then, which has helped solidify his chances of continuing with the American team.

Speaking about Mick Schumacher in Haas, Vettel said:

"But he does his job well in the background, and I wish him that he stays in and gets a good car."

Mick Schumacher reveals not having discussions about future with Haas but confirmed talks with Ferrari

The Haas driver revealed he was yet to start negotiating next year's contract with his team. However, Mick Schumacher confirmed having talks with Ferrari about continuing their association.

The German driver has been a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy camp, and there has been speculation about him negotiating his continuation in the future.

Commenting on whether he has had discussions with Haas about his future, the German spoke before the Belgian GP, saying:

"Not directly. The summer shutdown is obviously two weeks where teams have to close down, so there's no work allowed. I felt like I wanted to respect that and give the team the chance to spend some time with their families as they haven't done that much in the first part of the season."

On his talks with Ferrari, Mick Schumacher said:

"Well, we've talked about it, and if there's anything I want to announce, that will be announced in due course."

With a seat still to be confirmed at Alpine and one available at Williams, continuing at Haas seems like the more reasonable option for the seven-time world champion's son. Daniel Ricciardo has also been linked with the American team after he lost his drive at McLaren to Oscar Piastri, who is yet to be confirmed.

