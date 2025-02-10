Oscar Piastri congratulates Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata on becoming the first Australian to start and win a Super Bowl

Oscar Piastri took to social media to congratulate Philadelphia Eagles' tackle Jordan Mailata for being the first Australian native to start and win a Super Bowl championship. Mailtala, who hadn't played American football until getting drafted by the Eagles, celebrated the victory by flaring the flag of his home country, Australia.

The Super Bowl for the 2025 NFL season concluded on February 9, 2025, with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs to win the title. The final scoreline of 40-22 flashed the Eagles' dominance as they won their second Super Bowl title.

Meanwhile, the Eagles' offensive tackle, Jordan Mailata, scripted history as the first Australian to start and win a Super Bowl title. Having joined the Eagles in 2018 as a rugby player, Mailata learned American football after getting drafted.

He soon became a key piece of the lineup, and with a Super Bowl win, he has made his countrymen back in Australia proud.

To celebrate his achievement, McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri shared a special story on Instagram for Mailata:

" @jordanmailata 👏🇦🇺"

Piastri's Instagram story for Jordan Mailata [Image Source: @oscarpiastri/Instagram]

Piastri is an avid sports fan who follows multiple events throughout the year. During the off-season, he was spotted attending the India-Australia Test match in Melbourne and also marked his presence at the Australian Open.

He has also begun training for the 2025 season, as the Australian driver reportedly participated in a mandatory Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona and counted 152 laps. These tests are done on older models as McLaren is yet to unveil their challenger for the upcoming season.

In 2024, Piastri had a successful season, finishing P4 in championship standings with a total of 292 points.

Oscar Piastri to look for improvement in third year with McLaren

Oscar Piastri (Image Source: Getty)

Oscar Piastri, in his short F1 career, has earned the praise of fans and critics with two race wins and 10 podium finishes. In the 2024 season, which was his second year with McLaren, Piastri finished P4 in the championship table.

However, ahead of the 2025 season, the 23-year-old wants to improve more on his skills and performance. Talking to GP Blog, he said:

"I think a good improvement from my rookie season, but still room to go. I think a few races at the start of the season and a few races more recently have not gone as well as I would have liked."

He added:

"And I think also as a team, there are some races through the year that we would have liked to have executed a bit better. But I think especially in the middle part of the year, I was very happy with the level I was performing at."

McLaren clinched the constructors championship in 2024 after Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris delivered consistent points in the second half of the season.

