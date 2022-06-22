Create
Notifications

Oscar Piastri to get FP1 outing in an Alpine soon for his impending entry to F1

Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Previews
Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Previews
Khushi Chandani
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Jun 22, 2022 11:10 AM IST

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer recently confirmed that while 2021 F2 world champion Oscar Piastri will not make his free practice debut at the upcoming British GP, it will not be long before he hits the road in an F1 Alpine. Reports suggest that the French GP will witness Piastri's FP1 debut.

As reported by Motorsport, when asked about Piastri, Szafnauer said:

“We can tell you it wont be Silverstone. But its not far off. The answer is we plan to put him in the car. It wont be that far off, but we havent announced it yet.

He further said:

“Oscars [Piastri] a bright young talent coming through, as we all know. And hes been testing last years car. At more than just Silverstone. Hes done a few others and will do some more in the future. And hes doing very well. Were contracted with Oscar and we have some options on him. So, theres no real need to hurry that, so well take our time and at the right moment, within the silly season, well have a look around and make those types of decisions.

Oscar Piastri is a reserve driver for Alpine and has previously driven the A521 at several tracks as a part of his role within the team. However, speculation regarding a potential seat at Williams for the 2023 season has taken over the paddock.

Williams unlikely to carry out a mid-season driver switch with Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri is rumored to replace Nicholas Latifi and partner Alex Albon at Williams next season. Williams team boss Jost Capito confirmed that while he is confident about the 21-year-old's place in the sport, the team is not looking to change their line-up any time this season.

In a press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Capito said:

“Oscar for sure is ready to go into F1. I think he’s one on the list for sure. We have got contracts for this year. We stick to our drivers and we are convinced Nicky will find the confidence in the car through the season and his results will be better.”
Also Read Article Continues below
🚨| According to reports, Fernando Alonso is set to sign an extension with Alpine for 2023, with Oscar Piastri's F1 entry likely secured with Williams. 🧐Thoughts? 🤔#F1 #FernandoAlonso #OscarPiastri https://t.co/6gpke46Ij6

Nicholas Latifi has been significantly outperformed by both teammates he has had in F1 so far. Only time will tell whether he will be able to turn things around and keep his drive in F1.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...