Oscar Piastri’s home race puts a stop to controversial practice for F1 races

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 22, 2025 19:01 GMT
AUTO: MAR 16 2025 Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri during the 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

With the 2025 Formula 1 race calendar and respective ticket pricing set to be announced, Oscar Piastri’s home race — the Australian Grand Prix — are set to implement a major change aimed at addressing a long standing issue within the F1 community The Melbourne race organisers are set to discard the demand-based ticket pricing system, which has continued to draw criticism from fans.

According to a report courtesy of media outlet Speedcafe, the Australian Grand Prix from the 2026 season will have all tickets set at a fixed price, as opposed to the demand-influenced ticket pricing system which had been in use up until the 2025 season. A spokesperson from the Australian Grand Prix further stated:

“We can share that demand-based pricing will not be utilised for 2026. All ticket prices are set and as listed on our website.”
also-read-trending Trending

The Australian Grand Prix, which is the home race of Oscar Piastri, has over the years become the curtain raiser for several Formula 1 seasons. The 2025 edition of the Albert Park event witnessed a total of 465,498 fans attend the events, with these numbers expected to increase, especially off the back of the changes set to be made to the ticket pricing system.

Ticket sales for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix race are expected to commence on September 10.

Oscar Piastri gets his own grandstand at the Australian GP

Earlier, Oscar Piastri announced he would have his own dedicated grandstand during the 2026 Australian Grand Prix event. The McLaren driver announced in a video shared on his social media accounts.

The 24-year-old, currently the only Australian on the F1 grid, highlighted in the clip how the grandstand will be situated on the pit straight and will allow fans to have a view of him even while he is in the garage. Speaking in the video shared via Instagram, Oscar Piastri said:

"Hey everyone, I've got some very good news that I'd like to share with you all. Next year, at the Melbourne Grand Prix, I will be having my own Grandstand, which is pretty surreal. It still feels weird racing at home, but I'm still like at the level when I was a kid, the cars going round the track, me being one of the cars. You know what I'm saying. Yeah, very very cool, and very special to have my own Grandstand."
"I'll be on the pit straight and you should be able to see me in the garage and Grandstand. So that'll be really cool, see you all in support, and there are some merch as well. There's some bonus goodies in there for you. But yeah, had to share that, and really excited to have my own Grandstand. So thanks to everyone behind the scenes that's worked on this, and all logistics involved, and thanks to everyone's work in putting that together, and I can't wait to see you all there in March. So, there you go, good news," he concluded.
The initiative for Oscar Piastri mirrors that which teammate Lando Norris had during the British Grand Prix. At the Silverstone race, Norris enjoyed support from two grandstands allotted to him, on a weekend that ultimately saw him claim victory.

Oscar Piastri will be hoping for the same fortune when he takes to the track for the 2026 edition of the race. Through his three races in front of his home crowd, he has yet to record a podium finish.

