“Our focus is on ourselves”: Lewis Hamilton comments on upcoming F1 rule change in Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari's progress depends more on execution than external factors as the team heads into the Spanish Grand Prix. The last race of the European triple-header coincides with an important rule change, but the seven-time world champion expressed confidence in the Scuderia's momentum.

The Spanish GP marks the introduction of tightened FIA technical directives concerning front-wing bodywork flexibility. Starting May 28, new load and deflection limits come into effect. While acknowledging the uncertainty of the new front-wing flexibility limits, Hamilton chose to focus on the controllables as he said:

"We've made real progress and we're working hard to get the most out of what we've got. I'm not sure how the new rules around front wing flexing will shake things up, but our focus is on ourselves. We know the potential is there if we execute well." (via Ferrari's Spanish GP preview)

The 2025 season saw Lewis Hamilton make his transition to Ferrari after a 12-year stint with Mercedes. While early races were marked by inconsistency and setup struggles, the past two rounds in Imola and Monaco hint at a turning tide. Ferrari's qualifying pace improved, and Hamilton's confidence behind the wheel appears to be growing with consecutive top-five finishes.

Coming to Spain, he remains concentrated on his performances, instead of the FIA directives that his No.44 SF-25 will be held to. As per the new rules, a vertical load of 1000N will now be allowed to produce no more than 10mm of deflection on the front wing main plane when applied symmetrically (down from 15mm) and 15mm when applied asymmetrically (down from 20mm).

Lewis Hamilton's 44 Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 makes a pitstop during the F1 Monaco GP. Source: Getty

A separate test on the front wing flap, where a 60N load is applied, now permits just 3mm of deflection along the loading axis, compared to 5mm previously.

These changes follow an FIA review process that began during the 2024 Belgian GP and led to a reassessment in December. Initially hesitant, the governing body ultimately made a U-turn and opted to phase in stricter tests after the Japanese GP. FIA's director of the single-seater department, Nikolas Tombazis, stated the revisions aim to end flexi-wing controversies, ensuring a level playing field without mid-season part overhauls.

While all teams have adhered to the original regulations, reports suggest McLaren and Mercedes maximized the flexibility window more aggressively than rivals in early 2025. As a result, the new limits could curb some of their aero advantages. Conversely, Ferrari, who have been operating with more conservative designs, might benefit relative to the frontrunners.

"I still really enjoy driving it": Lewis Hamilton eyes momentum shift in a favorable Spanish GP

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton sign autographs for fans at Circuit de Monaco. Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's performances have improved notably after a difficult start to his first season with Ferrari. While the team's package initially struggled with corner entry stability and race-day balance, recent updates have enhanced rear grip and one-lap consistency, especially in cooler conditions.

In Monaco, the Briton showed strong pace throughout qualifying and race trim, reinforcing a belief that the car is turning a corner. Spain offers a familiar proving ground. Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher at six wins, making him the joint-most successful driver at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. He found a podium here in 2024 as well and has always been comfortable with its layout.

"This circuit's a staple on the calendar and I still really enjoy driving it. It's got a great rhythm, especially now they've removed the final chicane and gone back to the original layout," Hamilton added (via Ferarri).

The track's fast sweeping corners, heavy braking zones, and long final straight reward aerodynamic balance and tire management. These are two areas where Ferrari has made strides recently. And with high track temperatures, the race will test long-run consistency, a department where Hamilton's experience remains a major asset.

Lewis Hamilton talks with Scuderia Ferrari Race Engineer Riccardo Adami in the Monte Carlo Paddock. Source: Getty

In Spain, Hamilton will also deepen his working relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami, a key figure in his transition. As Ferrari hunts for a breakthrough win and the British driver chases his first podium of the year, Barcelona could be the perfect stage for a signature Lewis Hamilton weekend.

