  • Pictures: A heartbroken Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc clicked sitting on grass after their respective DNFs in the F1 Dutch GP

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:23 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris - Source: Getty

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc had a race to forget as the McLaren and Ferrari drivers faced DNFs at the recently concluded Dutch GP. Following their respective DNFs, the drivers were spotted sitting on the grass, disappointed.

Leclerc started his race from P6 after an average qualifying on Saturday. However, his race came to an end after he tried to go around the outside during the race and tangled with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

As a result, Leclerc's SF-25 suffered a punctured tire and had to retire from the race. Norris, on the other hand, faced a reliability issue nearing the end of the race. The #4 driver was in hot pursuit of his teammate, Oscar Piastri for the race win, and this was when he slowed down after smoke started coming out of his MCL39 after a reported oil leak.

also-read-trending Trending

As both drivers went out of the race and ended their day in DNFs, they sat by the side of the track, on the grass. Pictures of their disappointed faces landed on social media. Here are the pictures of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris on X:

Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the victory ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Rookie Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls claimed P3 and picked his first podium of the career.

George Russell, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman came home in P4, P5, and P6, respectively. Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda, and Esteban Ocon wrapped up the Top 10.

How did Lando Norris' race end?

In Lap 65 of the Dutch GP, Lando Norris slowed down on the track and reported smoke. He was in the hunt for P1 at the time, and suddenly lost pace, as smoke started coming out of his MCL39.

Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty
Norris immediately reported this and said on the radio,

"I've got smoke coming from the cockpit, I think. I smell something funny.

He went on:

"Yeah, I think, I don't know if I'm on fire or not. It doesn't smell good. Smoke in the cockpit."

Norris further added:

"Oil leak. I'm out. Failure.

His race engineer responded,

"Can you bring it back, mate?"

Norris replied:

"No, I'm out, I'm out. No, no, it's gone. It's gone. "

As Norris failed to finish the race, his teammate, Piastri, extended his lead in the Drivers' Championship to 34 points. Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, also faced a DNF after losing control of his car and hitting the barrier on Lap 23.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
