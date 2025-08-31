Pictures: A heartbroken Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc clicked sitting on grass after their respective DNFs in the F1 Dutch GP

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc had a race to forget as the McLaren and Ferrari drivers faced DNFs at the recently concluded Dutch GP. Following their respective DNFs, the drivers were spotted sitting on the grass, disappointed.Leclerc started his race from P6 after an average qualifying on Saturday. However, his race came to an end after he tried to go around the outside during the race and tangled with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.As a result, Leclerc's SF-25 suffered a punctured tire and had to retire from the race. Norris, on the other hand, faced a reliability issue nearing the end of the race. The #4 driver was in hot pursuit of his teammate, Oscar Piastri for the race win, and this was when he slowed down after smoke started coming out of his MCL39 after a reported oil leak.As both drivers went out of the race and ended their day in DNFs, they sat by the side of the track, on the grass. Pictures of their disappointed faces landed on social media. Here are the pictures of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris on X:Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the victory ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Rookie Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls claimed P3 and picked his first podium of the career.George Russell, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman came home in P4, P5, and P6, respectively. Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda, and Esteban Ocon wrapped up the Top 10.How did Lando Norris' race end?In Lap 65 of the Dutch GP, Lando Norris slowed down on the track and reported smoke. He was in the hunt for P1 at the time, and suddenly lost pace, as smoke started coming out of his MCL39.Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: GettyNorris immediately reported this and said on the radio,&quot;I've got smoke coming from the cockpit, I think. I smell something funny.He went on:&quot;Yeah, I think, I don't know if I'm on fire or not. It doesn't smell good. Smoke in the cockpit.&quot;Norris further added:&quot;Oil leak. I'm out. Failure.His race engineer responded,&quot;Can you bring it back, mate?&quot;Norris replied:&quot;No, I'm out, I'm out. No, no, it's gone. It's gone. &quot;As Norris failed to finish the race, his teammate, Piastri, extended his lead in the Drivers' Championship to 34 points. Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, also faced a DNF after losing control of his car and hitting the barrier on Lap 23.