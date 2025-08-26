Pictures: Carlos Sainz shares the photo dump for the summer break as the F1 Dutch GP looms large

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz shared a series of pictures from his summer break ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The Spanish driver would hope the three-week break from the on-track action would have done a world of good for him and recharged his batteries.The four-time F1 race winner has had a tricky time where the Grove-based outfit since joining the team at the start of the 2025 season, as he has struggled to gel with the FW47.The former Ferrari driver was arguably the most important cog in the wheel in the driver's market last year, as he had many midfield teams vying for his signature. But Sainz chose to sign for the iconic British team and race alongside Alex Albon in their bid to bring them back to a more competitive setting in the sport.On his social media platform, Instagram, Carlos Sainz gave a peek into his activities during the summer break on his yacht and wrote:&quot;Summer dump | lifestyle edition&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarlos Sainz has been dominated by his teammate Alex Albon in the first half of the season and has complained about his inconsistent feelings with the car.Williams F1 director praises Carlos Sainz for his contribution in the 2025 seasonWilliams F1 Sporting Director Sven Smeets stated that he believed that Carlos Sainz had made a &quot;big impact&quot; within the team since he joined at the start of the year, despite his underwhelming performances.Speaking with Motorsport.com, the F1 director reflected and said:“Carlos is a fantastic person to work with. He’s made a big impact across the board – not just on the car and technical side, but also in how the race team operates and how we’re preparing for 2026. His experience at multiple teams and in race-winning machinery has brought us something we were probably still missing.”&quot;As he mentioned himself, he had to get used to the philosophy of our car. There’s a big difference between our car and the Ferrari. But that’s going better and better now. He’s working really well with Alex Albon. We’re very happy, and I’m expecting a strong second half of the season.”He further added that with Carlos Sainz's presence in the team, both sides of the garage were producing in comparison to Williams's struggles in the last three years, adding:“Both sides of the garage are now working at the same level – and more importantly, they’re working closely together. We’re able to divide the workload better during FP1 and FP2, and combine the knowledge gained to decide what’s the best way forward for the rest of the weekend. That’s hugely valuable to us.”Although the Spaniard has been close to his teammate in qualifying, Sainz trails 7-2 in the main races where both drivers have finished thus far.