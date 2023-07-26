Red Bull taskmaster will “teach Max Verstappen” to appreciate the beautiful €40,000 worth Hungarian F1 GP trophy

Red Bull Racing chief advisor Helmut Marko might have felt a pinprick in his heart when Max Verstappen didn't show respect to the heritage of the €40,000-worth Hungarian GP trophy. According to Marko, though it is in pieces, Verstappen should've respected the beauty of the trophy and valued it for its artisanship.

In an interview with Austrian outlet OE24, Marko said:

"The copy of this goblet will come to our factory and I will teach Max to start appreciating the original. Those young people have to understand that first.”

He then added:

"Hungarians are known for their love of precious porcelain. Even in our time, they had beautiful bowls and vases.”

Hungarian craft with porcelain is known worldwide. The trophies in the Hungarian GP were made in the neoclassical style and the color used for painting it is called purpura of Herend. It is said to have been crafted by artisans.

During the podium celebrations, the trophy was knocked off and shattered when Lando Norris did his signature victory move, as he slammed the champagne bottle on the floor.

Although Norris and Verstappen didn't take the mishap too seriously, Marko was quite dejected and distraught seeing how the younger generation takes history and heritage for granted.

"That's Hungarian tradition, young people have to understand that."

Max Verstappen's trophy is going to be replaced, but Marko is keen on informing the Dutchman about the value of special crafts.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris's reaction to the shattered winner's trophy during the post-race interview

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen after the former broke the latter's trophy

Lando Norris rushed to Max Verstappen after he saw the "broken" trophy and apologized to him for it. However, the fiasco didn't make the world champion angry. He wasn't too bothered by it as the latest victory strengthened his lead in the Drivers' standings and the team's lead in the Constructors' Championship.

F1 fans had a laugh at the broken trophy. The official F1 page posted about the same on Twitter:

When asked about the incident during the post-race conference, Norris tried to act cheeky and said:

"Errr, Max just placed it too close to the edge? I don't know, it fell over I guess."

Trying to shrug it off, he added:

"Not my problem, it's his!"

With the win in Hungaroring, Red Bull surpassed McLaren's record of 11 consecutive wins, set in 1988. Red Bull has won every single race this season and has a good shot at the Belgian GP on July 30.