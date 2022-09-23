"RIP to the GOAT era, He never was f1 worthy"- Fans react to Nicholas Latifi's departure from Williams at the end of 2022 F1 season

Williams announced earlier today that after three years with the team, Nicholas Latifi will not be extending his contract beyond the 2022 season. The Canadian, who currently stands last in the Constructor Standings, is the only driver on the grid yet to score a championship point this season, after what has been a bumpy year.

In an official statement after the news broke, Nicholas Latifi thanked the team and reflected on his journey so far:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing – all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside – for the last three years. My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey.”

He added:

“Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I’ll never forget, and I will move onto the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season.”

As reported by F1.com, Williams team principal Jost Capito extended his gratitude towards Latifi and wished him luck for the future:

“On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams. He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is well liked and respected throughout the business. Our time together is now coming to an end, but I know he will put full effort in to maximise what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit.”

Nicholas Latifi has often been criticized for his on-track performances and untimely mistakes. Most recently, the Williams driver was outperformed by Nyck de Vries, who made his debut in F1 last weekend, when Alex Albon was unable to race. After being out-scored by a young driver in his very first Grand Prix, Nicholas Latifi was subject to plenty of criticism on social media platforms.

Nicholas Latifi's departure from Williams marks the end of an era for many

Here's what fans had to say on Twitter about Latifi leaving Williams.

PadreNando @Nanofathering @F1 The good decision. I have nothing against Nicholas, he’s actually a very nice guy but unfortunately he never was f1 worthy. Wishing him good luck for whatever he does next @F1 The good decision. I have nothing against Nicholas, he’s actually a very nice guy but unfortunately he never was f1 worthy. Wishing him good luck for whatever he does next

El_Mario @ElMarioRpp



Forever Goatifi @F1 They may be able to stop a man,but they will never stop an ideaForever Goatifi @F1 They may be able to stop a man,but they will never stop an ideaForever Goatifi ❤️🐐 https://t.co/RfKbCth12B

Mick Schumacher now a potential replacement for Nicholas Latifi at Williams

Williams team boss Jost Capito revealed that the team has not made a decision regarding the driver who will take Nicholas Latifi's seat in the 2023 season, but hinted that Mick Schumacher would be a good option.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Capito said:

“Of course, you look at what the other drivers are doing. We haven’t decided on the second driver yet. We’re keeping our options open, and there are a lot of options. But there are also a lot of up-and-coming drivers when you see what’s happening in Formula 2. There are some good drivers who deserve a place in Formula 1. We also have to see what the other teams are doing.”

Capito continued:

“We also have contracts with the other team bosses, and you know relatively well what’s going on in the background. Mick is very fast and a good guy. He should be on the list of the teams that still have a seat.”

Only four seats remain open for the grid in the 2023 season, with one each at Haas, Alpine, AlphaTauri, and WIlliams.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far