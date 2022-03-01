Saudi Arabian GP promoter announces changes to Jeddah F1 track

Ahead of the second edition of the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix, the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) has announced tweaks to the Jeddah Corniche circuit. A statement from the race promoters stated that there will be changes made to make the track safer, citing feedback from the inaugural Grand Prix.

Announcing the changes, the SMC statement said:

“It has already been confirmed that some minor tweaks will be made to the circuit to help improve driver sight lines from the cockpit by improving visibility in several of the circuit’s corners including Turns 2, 3, 14 and 21 where the barriers will be moved back between 1.5 m and 2 m.”

A common issue with the Jeddah circuit was the poor visibility at high-speed blind corners. Based on the current announcement, visibility is expected to improve in the corners.

Citing driver feedback, further changes will be made to other corners, according to the SMC statement which said:

“Likewise, the barrier on the right-hand side of Turn 27 will be moved back by around 1.5 m to widen the track at this point. In all cases except Turn 27, the track limit/edge will remain the same. In addition, further modifications will also be made to Turns 4, 16, 22 and 24 after consultation with the drivers who requested a smoother barrier on the apex so that they can potentially brush it as they pass.”

The F2 race witnessed a horrific crash at turn 23, while Mick Schumacher lost control at turn 22 in the F1 race.

According to many drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, the track was dangerous territory. They felt that traffic issues on the fast street circuit could make it potentially risky. Subsequently, circuit CEO Martin Whittaker announced earlier this year that the circuit would be tweaked, in light of safety concerns and driver feedback.

Saudi F1 GP promoter to improve barriers at Jeddah circuit

The SMC revealed that, owing to driver feedback, the circuit authorities have made modifications to the barriers to make them smoother.

Describing the changes, the SMC statement said:

“To accommodate this, SMC is installing a steel plate which will effectively wrap around the concrete barriers given them the smooth surface they require to favour the lines the drivers take around the record-breaking course.”

Hailed as the fastest street circuit in the world, the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP race saw two safety cars, three virtual safety car periods, and two red flags. The circuit was deemed too fast by many F1 and F2 drivers.

Meanwhile, the circuit will also have an enhanced paddock experience, grandstands, and additional lounges when F1 returns on the weekend of March 25 to 27.

Edited by Anurag C