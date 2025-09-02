The 27-year McLaren drought that Oscar Piastri ended at the F1 Dutch GP

Oscar Piastri claimed his seventh victory of the 2025 F1 season at the Dutch Grand Prix and also broke a 27-year McLaren drought in the process. The Aussie driver took pole, led every lap, set fastest lap and won at Zandvoort to complete the first Grand Slam for McLaren since Mika Hakkinen at the 1998 Monaco Grand Prix.

Piastri outqualified teammate Lando Norris by 0.012 seconds to take pole for the Dutch GP. The driver then managed to lead the pack for the entirety of the 72 laps, even amid three safety cars and numerous pit windows. During the race, he also claimed the fastest lap, which he set during his last stint on the hard compound tires.

While the victory is what will please Piastri the most, he also put his name into the history books as he claimed McLaren's first Grand Slam since Mika Hakkinen completed one at the 1998 Monaco GP, the year he won his first championship.

The 24-year-old is also only the third ever McLaren driver to achieve this, joining the exclusive list alongside Hakkinen and Ayrton Senna. Overall, he is the 27th driver in F1 history to have completed a Grand Slams and only the fifth on the current grid after Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

The man from Melbourne also became the first Australian driver to take a Grand Slam since Jack Brabham in 1966.

Piastri may well be on his way to claiming his maiden F1 drivers' title as he now leads the championship by 34 points, thanks to his ninth career win and Lando Norris's unfortunate DNF at the Dutch GP. The teammates could barely be separated up in the table until round 14, but the odds have now shifted significantly in Piastri's favor.

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar rounded off the podium positions at Zandvoort, both promoted a spot after Norris retired from second.

Oscar Piastri responds to comparisons with Michael Schumacher after the Dutch GP

Oscar Piastri celebrates his Dutch Grand Prix victory - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri explained that being compared to Michael Schumacher in any way is already a great achievement for him. But the championship leader claimed that he still had a long way to go in his career before he can even be mentioned alongside the German.

Piastri was asked what he thought about people comparing him to the 7x F1 world champion due to his calm demeanor under pressure. He said at the post-race press conference:

"Anytime you get mentioned in the same sentence as Michael Schumacher, that's a good thing. I've got a hell of a long way to go to be talked about in the same air as someone like him but I'll take it,"

McLaren had also overtaken Ferrari to become the team with the second-most front row lockouts in F1 history (69), after Piastri and Norris claimed the first two spots during qualifying on Saturday (August 30). Unfortunately for them, they could not make it a 1-2 in the race even after it had looked good until Norris' late race mechanical problem.

