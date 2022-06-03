"The stewards got it about right" - Lando Norris comes out in support of the FIA's decision to delay the start to the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Lando Norris recently revealed that, in his opinion, the stewards made the right call to delay the race start at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend for as long as they did, given the tricky rain-affected track conditions, despite the differing opinions of several others.

As reported by PlanetF1, the Briton agreed that the conditions were not safe for racing in Monaco, which makes for one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar. Norris said:

“I know there have been questions asked about the delays on Sunday; whether the race could have got going sooner than it did. But, honestly, I think the stewards got it about right. I would have been asking the same questions myself as a spectator. We all want the best show possible. But it was not safe. Believe me, as drivers, you are desperate for any opportunity to move up the field. Particularly at a track like Monaco where overtaking is nigh on impossible.”

Story continues below ad

The McLaren driver further went on to say:

“It’s only when you are actually in an F1 car, feeling brake temperatures, the tyre temperatures, the grip levels, that you can truly appreciate what is possible and what is not. What is safe and what is not. And it was not safe on Sunday. You literally couldn’t see five metres in front of you during that first attempt to get the race underway. Ultimately, it is me that is risking my neck out there.”

Lando Norris managed to secure sixth place and scored an extra point for the fastest lap, contributing significant points to McLaren in their fight for third in the constructors' standings.

"Made the most of it" - Lando Norris satisfied with his result at the Monaco Grand Prix

Story continues below ad

Lando Norris was certainly happy with his sixth-place finish at the Monaco GP last weekend but admitted that he would be having strategy talks with his team. The Briton appeared to be disagreeing with the team over the radio during the race.

As reported by PlanetF1, the McLaren driver said:

“It was a good race. Although we lost one position to the Merc that happens sometimes in these conditions. You can take your risk of going one lap earlier. But it is a risk, sometimes you’ll lose from it, sometimes you gain, and today they gained. So, fair play to them, George did a good job as well. But we sort of made the most of it otherwise, with the fastest lap and the pace at the end. I think we may be lacking a little bit of race pace in the tyre preservation and things, I don’t think we’re in the best position with all of this. But apart from that a good race, good points, which I’m happy with.”

Story continues below ad

Lando Norris currently stands seventh in the drivers' standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far