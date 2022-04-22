"These conditions made a big difference" - Lando Norris after qualifying in P3 for 2022 F1 Imola GP

Lando Norris qualified third in an eventful session at the Imola Grand Prix this Friday. The Briton claimed that the weather played a significant role in this impressive result for the team. Both McLarens made it to Q1 for the second time this season although today's session set the grid for Saturday's sprint race and not the main race that is set to take place on Sunday.

The rain caused several incidents that brought out five red flags that largely influenced the outcome of the session. In a post-qualifying media interaction, Norris spoke about what the result meant for the team, saying:

“Yeah, I mean, of course I’m happy, I’m top three which is quite a surprise for us. There was a lot left in the lap and I was trying to get the tyres to temperature but I just pushed too hard on the outlap. A shame because there was a chance at least to maybe have a go at Charles [Leclerc], it’s difficult to say because I’m sure everyone can say they improve but there were possibilities for us to go forward even more because the car is feeling good and I was feeling confident so it’s a shame it ended like that but a good position for tomorrow. I’m happy.”

When asked about the significant improvement in performance that McLaren have shown over the last two race weekends, Lando Norris said:

“Better and better. But at some point that stops. It is difficult to say because everyone can say they would improve but there was a possibility of us to go forwards even more because the car was feeling good and I was feeling confident so it is a shame it ended like that but a good position for tomorrow.”

He then went on to speak about the track conditions, saying:

“These conditions made a big difference for us today because if it was completely dry, we wouldn’t be in third place. We made the most of today, of course, and we have given ourselves the best opportunity to score some points which is the aim.”

Lando Norris currently stands eighth in the drivers' standings with a total of sixteen points.

"We are not back fighting for podiums just yet" - Lando Norris ahead of Imola GP

Despite qualifying third in today's session at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Lando Norris claims that the team is not yet in a position to fight for podiums.

As reported by PlanetF1, the 22-year-old revealed that there is "a lot of work to do" for McLaren to get back to the top, saying:

“We are not back fighting for podiums just yet. But hopefully we can keep moving forward and get the most out of this weekend. Australia was a more positive weekend for us, but we know we still have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be.”

The McLaren driver secured a podium finish at Imola last year and will hope to achieve the same again this Sunday.

