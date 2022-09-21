"They don't want to piss off all their team owners"- Colton Herta understands FIA's stance on issuing super license in F1

Colton Herta has said that he understands why the FIA is unwilling to make an exception for him to allow him entry into F1.

The driver has 32 super license points but needs at least 40 to enter the sport. Despite Herta being a multiple IndyCar race winners, F1 teams have been reticent to give him an exception to facilitate his entry into the sport.

The American driver said that the stance taken by the teams and FIA is understandable, telling AutoSport:

"Regarding my future, at the end of the day it is the FIA's decision. They listen to the teams a lot, but it's the FIA's call over superlicences. They don't want to piss off all their team owners and current manufacturers just to accept one more person. It's a big puzzle with a lot of moving parts."

Herta did, however, added that IndyCar as a racing category is underrepresented in the superlicense points structure. He said:

"I can understand the FIA's position. I just feel that IndyCar is underrepresented in the superlicence points structure. But from their point of view, with the current points structure, I get it. And I don't want to come in as 'an exception'."

Talking about the steps he could take to get the requisite super license points, Herta added that racing in the Asian Regional Formula is an option. He said:

"I think it was possible to do something like (Asian Regional Formula), but I feel like I shouldn't have to go race in a feeder series after I've been a professional driver for four years. So I didn't fully consider it.

There is another option of McLaren boss Zak Brown running Horta in FP1 sessions that could help the American add the needed points. There would, however, be a conflict of interest if Herta has a contract with AlphaTauri.

Acknowledging Brown's efforts, Herta said:

"Zak Brown said he'd be interested to run me in FP1s, but he wouldn't want to put me in a McLaren if I had a contract with AlphaTauri: it's kind of going against your team! I appreciate all the effort Zak has made for me – he's been great to me. There's been a lot of stuff in the news, but he's been completely transparent to me all along, and it's been great to work with him."

Herta has already tested this season at Portimau for McLaren.

Colton Herta eyeing opportunity with Andretti's entry in F1

Colton Herta has said that his current IndyCar boss, Michael Andretti, could provide him an entry into the sport.

Andretti has made his intentions public that Herta would be one of the drivers that he would to F1 if his team makes an entry into the sport. Talking about his possible alternative options to make his F1 debut, Herta said:

"I think Michael's prepared to put me into F1; there is some longevity to that offer. I would understand if by the time I'm 26 he doesn't want to put me in an F1 car. But I guess there's a promise from this whole (Nyck) de Vries deal, right? He's 27; he'll be 28 by the start of next season, and it looks like what he did in Monza might have spiked some conversations about him getting a seat somewhere.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the American driver who has caught the eye of many F1 teams.

