"Toxic individual; Whingers gonna whinge" - Fans troll Red Bull's Christian Horner after he indirectly targets Mercedes over FIA's upcoming porpoising measure

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has received plenty of criticism from fans and has been referred to as a "Whinger" for allusively targeting Mercedes for "lobbying to change regulations" ahead of the 2023 season over the FIA's measures to address porposing issues.

Horner has been against the prospect of bringing changes to tackle the porpoising problems since Red Bull never seemed to struggle too much with the issue itself. As reported by Express, he claimed that the Silver Arrows are pushing for these changes to gain an advantage for the next season. He reportedly said:

“I think there’s an awful lot of lobbying to change regulations significantly for next year, lifting [the side of the floor] so a certain team can run its car lower and benefit from that concept. It’s a very late point in the year to be doing this. I think the president’s doing the right thing, he’s collating all the information, and hopefully a sensible solution can be found because it’s too late in the day for fundamental regulation changes, which something like that would be.”

Mercedes got off to a rough start this season with its porpoising issues but has since improved significantly, as indicated by the four podium results secured by the team so far this year. Christian Horner and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had quite the rivalry last season with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen closely contending for the championship title.

Fans have accused the Red Bull boss of being a hypocrite, claiming that he uses every opportunity he gets to raise concerns regarding Mercedes.

Here are some fan reactions to Christian Horner's comments

AB @HamiltonRobbed

He whinges about every other team doing exactly what he would do himself.



Whinger Spice is such a hypocrite. He whinges about every other team doing exactly what he would do himself. Toxic individual.

Mark Smith @MarkDsmiggy @autosport Seems funny how the rules were changed at Abu Dhabi last year to benefit a certain driver over another @autosport Seems funny how the rules were changed at Abu Dhabi last year to benefit a certain driver over another

Red Bull expecting a close battle with Ferrari in France and is not too focused on qualifying

Christian Horner admitted that the on-track battle between Ferrari and Red Bull this season has been extremely close and that he does not expect it to be any different this weekend at the 2022 French Grand Prix. However, he revealed that since overtaking is not as difficult here as it may be on several other tracks, Saturday's qualifying is not their number one priority.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 post the free practice sessions on Friday, Horner said:

“If you have a look at that last run there over a five- or six-lap period, then I think we’re close. It’s been so tight between the two teams in the first 11 races, I’ve got no reason to believe it’s going to be that much different here. Qualifying isn’t quite the premium that it is at other circuits, because you can overtake, so you’ve got to be on the first couple of rows.”

Red Bull are currently leading the Constructor Standings with a 56-point advantage over Ferrari.

