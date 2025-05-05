CBS Miami reporter Trish Christakis was spotted enjoying her time during the 2025 Miami GP. It was yet another successful outing at the Miami International Autodrome for McLaren F1 as the team made it back-to-back victories around the track on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

However, this time it was Oscar Piastri who took his fourth victory of the 2025 season and came ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris. It resulted in a second 1-2 finish for the Woking-based outfit this season.

But it was the viral Greek-American journalist Trish Christakis who caught the eye of the fans as she posted a picture of herself at the track on her X handle with the caption:

"F1."

Ad

Trending

In her post about the Miami GP, she got over 60k views and even interacted her some of her fans in the comments section.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The CBS Miami reporter had recently gone viral during the Miami Heat's first-round playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in late April. After the game, which the Heat lost, the 31-year-old reporter expressed her gratitude to the Florida-based NBA team and congratulated them on the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri comments on McLaren's advantage after the Miami GP

Oscar Piastri acknowledged that McLaren had a strong advantage over its rivals after the Miami GP. But he was unsure of the extent of the advantage, enabling the team to switch its focus to next year's regulations.

Ad

In his post-race press conference, the Aussie believed that MCL39's gap to its rivals was not as dominant as it showed at the Miami Grand Prix.

"There are a lot of other smarter people than me who calculate when it’s time to switch to the next year. Clearly, we do have a strong advantage at the moment, but not every weekend has looked like this. Saudi, last weekend, our competition was very close, and we didn’t have it that comfortably," Norris said.

Ad

"This weekend, a very different story, but I don’t expect every weekend to look like this. I think we have the advantage everywhere we go. Sometimes it’s a little, sometimes a lot. Clearly, in this position now, we have a lot of focus on next year. We want to make sure we win both championships this year and put ourselves in a good spot for next year," he added.

After the Miami GP, McLaren set the top of the constructors' championship with 246 points after five races and two Sprints in the 2025 season. The team made it consecutive 1-2 finishes in the Sprint and the main race, with both drivers clinching victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.