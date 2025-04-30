Who is Trish Christakis? Miami Heat reporter goes viral for responding to Dave Portnoy’s comment

During the Miami Heat's first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, sideline reporter Trish Christakis went viral after catching the eye of NBA fans around the league.

Ad

Now, amid her newfound popularity, Christakis has caught the attention of Barstool Sports fans as well after responding to a post of Barstool founder Dave Portnoy's viral dog, Miss Peaches.

In response to a post of Portnoy's dog alongside a case of Lucky One lemonade, a new vodka lemonade drink from the makers of High Noon, with whom Barstool has long been partnered with, Christakis wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Peachy!!!! I need to do a follow up story on her now."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The situation comes on the heels of Christakis doing a report on Portnoy and Miss Peaches for CBS News Miami back in May of 2024.

Given that Christakis had already gone viral after catching the attention of Miami Heat fans, now, more NBA fans are wondering, "Who is Trish Christakis?"

The Miami Heat sideline reporter has been with the team since 2022. According to her LinkedIn profile, before joining the Heat, she attended college at the University of Illinos Urbana-Champaign, where she earned a degree in journalism.

Ad

Despite growing up in the Chicagoland area, Christakis, who has a Greek flag in her Instagram bio, indicative of her Hellenic roots, she then made the transition to Miami, where her career has taken off.

According to her CBS News bio, she's covered the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, March Madness tournament, and the MLB draft.

Looking at the viral post from Trish Christakis that caught the attention of NBA fans

For Miami Heat fans, the team's first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers was incredibly disappointing. Despite fighting their way through the play-in tournament, the team wound up getting swept in four games.

Ad

After a 138-83 loss in Game 4, Trish Christakis shared a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, of her handling sideline reporter duties, along with the caption:

"Year 3! What a season for the Miami Heat, thankful. Thank you, Aaron Visions for snapping this pic during my last live shot this season!"

At the time of publication, the post has received eight million views, along with 95,000 likes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post was then picked up by Daily Loud, with the outlet's post receiving another six million views, and 65,000 likes.

Currently, she also has 49,000 followers on X and another 30,000 followers on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.