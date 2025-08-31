Watch: F1 live telecast showcasing a heartbroken Lando Norris sitting on the grass and then panning to Charles Leclerc during the F1 Dutch GP

  • home icon
By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 31, 2025 17:32 GMT
Image credits: L: Getty, Charles Leclerc, R: X@F1, Lando Norris
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc retired from the 2025 Dutch GP following a mechanical failure and a collision, respectively. The two drivers were in despair after their retirement as F1TV’s telecast showcased the downbeat McLaren driver and then panned to the dejected Monegasque.

Charles Leclerc was running P5 when Kimi Antonelli pitted early to undercut the Ferrari, and Leclerc pitted on the next lap to defend from the same. However, as Leclerc was coming out of the pits, the young Italian was hot on his tail and made a move into Turn 3, which resulted in a collision, and the Monegasque retired from the race.

Lando Norris, on the other hand, started behind Oscar Piastri and was chasing his teammate for the entirety of the race. However, the Briton's McLaren started smoking from the back on Lap 65, as Norris had to park up on the side of the track to retire the car.

After the crash, Charles Leclerc jumped over the barrier on the exit of Turn 3 and sat on the grass in despair. Norris opted for a similar thing, as the heartbroken McLaren driver was seen sitting trackside.

As the safety car was brought out by Lando Norris' retirement, the F1 live telecast showcased the defeated Briton sitting on the grass with his helmet on. The telecast then cut to Charles Leclerc, who hadn't left for the garage despite retiring 10 laps before Norris, and was still sitting on the grass with his helmet off.

Both the Charles Leclerc crash and Lando Norris’ retirement had huge implications in the championships. The two Ferrari DNFs allowed Mercedes to catch up to Ferrari in the constructors' championship, whereas Oscar Piastri extended his lead to 34 points in the drivers’ championship following Norris' mechanical issue.

“Nothing I can control”: Lando Norris on the Dutch GP DNF as Oscar Piastri extends championship lead

Lando Norris had won three of the last four races coming into the Dutch GP and had reduced the championship gap to merely 9 points. However, the DNF means the gap is extended to 34 points, and the Briton will have to reduce it all over again with just 9 races to go. Speaking about retirement, Norris said,

"I don't know what the actual issue was, the engine just shut off and that was it. I think it was pretty instant. It's not my fault, nothing I can really do. Just not my weekend, a little bit unlucky yesterday with the wind and unlucky today." (via Motorsport)
“It's a tough one, of course it's frustrating, it hurts a bit for sure in a championship point of view. It's a lot of points to lose so quickly and so easily. Nothing I can control, so I just take it on the chin and move on."

Lando Norris was the fastest driver through all three practice sessions at Zandvoort and narrowly missed out on pole position, which then put him in a fight with Max Verstappen during the initial laps. Norris was never able to get past his teammate during the race.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

