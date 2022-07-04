Watch: George Russell rushes to Guanyu Zhou's aide at 2022 F1 British GP, displaying true sportsmanship

After a horrific crash involving George Russell and Zhou Guanyu on the opening lap of the 2022 British Grand Prix this weekend, the Briton was seen running towards Zhou, who had seemingly taken a big hit after flipping over and flying into the barriers.

Without thinking about the repurcussions of abandoning his Mercedes on the track, Russell ran out to ensure that the Chinese driver was doing alright. Fortunately, Zhou later confirmed that he was not injured and was deemed fit by the medical personnel.

On a day when it would have been a dream come true for George Russell to fight for a win, if not a podium with Mercedes, in front of his home crowd at Silverstone, the 24-year-old proved himself to be a real sportsman by looking out for his competitor. The Mercedes, which had suffered a puncture, was loaded onto a flatbed to be taken off the track, as a result of which, Russell was frustratingly forbidden from rejoining the race at the red flag restart.

George Russell had "many different emotions" seconds into the 2022 British GP

Amidst a chaotic, yet thrilling, British Grand Prix, George Russell had quite a horrific day after being involved in a nasty clash with Zhou and then being forced to retire from the race.

In a post-race media interaction, Russell described the incident, saying:

“We obviously took a gamble starting on the hards because I didn’t do a good enough job yesterday in qualifying, and we were starting out of position. We knew it was going to be very tricky but I just got completely swamped by everybody at the start and next thing I know is I was in the side of Zhou. So yeah, so many different emotions. And then I jumped out, I saw it was a red flag, I jumped out to see if he was okay.’’

He continued:

“And when I came back I couldn’t quite get the car started but I just wanted to check with my team and when I came back the car was already on the flatbed and they said we couldn’t restart. So it’s annoying because the only issue we have is a puncture.’’

Having suffered his first DNF of the 2022 season, George Russell broke his streak of finishing every race of the year in the top five, and has lost his fourth position in the Driver Standings to Carlos Sainz, who secured his maiden win at the very same race.

