Watch: Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc crash out of the F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc crashed out of the qualifying session on the streets of Baku in an eventful session. It was first the Monegasque who slammed the SF25 into the barrier, followed by the Australian, who lost control just minutes after Leclerc's incident.The Azerbaijan GP qualifying was one to remember, with the tight and twisty nature of the track bringing out multiple yellow and red flags as drivers pushed the limits, went deep, and crashed out. Alex Albon was the first driver to crash out, and began a domino effect, with the qualifying session seeing a record six red flags.Going into the qualifying session, there was a 20% chance of rain. Just before Q3 began, a drizzle hit the track, making it crucial for drivers to get out instantly. Charles Leclerc, who looked strong in the practice session and was threatening at least a Top 3 start, found the barrier on his first flying lap in Q3.The track started getting slippery as Leclerc approached Turn 15, and the Ferrari driver didn't have any grip going into the corner. The Monegasque locked up the inside front going into the corner and slammed into the barrier, bringing out the red flag. The whole front end was damaged, and as Charles Leclerc jumped out of the car, he threw his gloves into the cockpit in frustration.As the track went green once Leclerc's car was removed, just a little over seven minutes were left on the clock, with everyone venturing out to set a lap time. As Oscar Piastri started his first flying lap, the Australian found the barrier on the exit of Turn 3.With the drizzle making the already difficult-to-navigate circuit ever trickier, drivers were just feeling the grip going into every corner. Unfortunately for Oscar Piastri, he didn't brake hard enough into Turn 3, went in way too quickly, didn't have the grip, ran wide, slammed the car into the barrier, and damaged the front right.McLaren’s woeful qualifying at Azerbaijan as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris fail to make the Top 5Lando Norris had a difficult start to the weekend at Baku as he crashed out in FP2 after hitting the barriers. Even Oscar Piastri made major contact, but was able to continue. The FP3 was a strong session for the team with both drivers inside the Top 3.Going into qualifying, both McLaren drivers, along with Max Verstappen, were favorites for the pole position. Unfortunately, the Q3 incident put Oscar Piastri out of contention for the pole position.Lando Norris on the other hand made major contact with the tech pro barrier on his final Q3 lap, was able to continue, but only managed to qualify P7 as the others improved on a slippery track.Oscar Piastri will start the race in P9 with his teammate just a couple of spots ahead of him whereas Max Verstappen took the pole position.