"We’re not for sale" - McLaren says it has no interest in selling the team to Audi

Talks regarding a potential partnership between Audi and F1's second oldest and second most successful team McLaren, have reportedly been ruled out by Zak Brown. The American revealed that while conversations did take place between the two, the team is going nowhere.

As reported by The Race, the McLaren CEO emphasized that the team is living up to expectations and performing well. Expressing no intention of selling the team, Brown said:

“Our shareholders are very committed to McLaren. We did have conversations with Audi, and we’re not for sale. We’re very committed to our future. We’re doing really well on the track. Shareholders are making substantial investments to give our team the resources we need to get back to the front. Commercially we’re doing really well. Morale in the team is really good. We don’t have any interest in selling the racing team.”

Shutting down all rumors of the team's potential sale once and for all, Brown went on to say:

“I don’t want to get too much into the details [about the Audi talks]. But we’re McLaren Formula 1. That’s what we’re going to remain, we’re gonna remain owning the racing team. And that’s our starting point. A conversation wouldn’t get any further than that.”

While Porsche seems to be in the final stages of its partnership with the Red Bull Powertrains on a power unit project, Audi reportedly plans to manufacture its own engine and operate as a standalone team in F1. Apart from McLaren, the likes of Sauber, Williams, and Aston Martin have also been linked up with the German manufacturer concerning potential partnerships.

McLaren believes Daniel Ricciardo is "on top of his game"; comments on future plans with the Aussie

There have been several rumors surrounding Daniel Ricciardo's future, not only at McLaren but in F1 altogether. Zak Brown claimed that the 32-year-old has shown significant improvement this season and revealed that the team is in "no rush" to decide his future at the Woking-based outfit.

As reported by PlanetF1, Brown admitted that while Ricciardo may not be at par with Lando Norris when it comes to the car, he is certainly faster this year. The 50-year-old executive said:

“His race days have been very strong, much better in qualifying. Listening to him earlier this week with the team, I think he still doesn’t feel he’s 10 out of 10 on top of the car, but he has got a great relationship with Lando [Norris], he knows the team well. It was great he was able to go back to Australia for the first time in a couple of years and recharge the batteries and see the family, so we’re really happy to see Daniel [Ricciardo] on top of his game.”

Referring to when the contract renegotiations with Ricciardo will take place, the head honcho of the Woking-based outfit said:

“Probably later this year. We have another year together, we do like to think long out, hence doing some testing with Pato [O’ Ward], we’re going to do some testing with Colton [Herta], we’ve got Ugo [Ugochukwu] in Formula 4, who put it on pole at his first race. So I don’t think you can ever plan too early, but there’s no rush.”

The Aussie is on contract with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

