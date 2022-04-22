"We are two riders who give similar feedback" - Carlos Sainz's renewed Ferrari contract 'definitely important' for Charles Leclerc

It was announced yesterday that Carlos Sainz has signed a two-year contract extension with Ferrari. The Spaniard is now set to remain with the team until the end of the 2024 season, the same year his teammate Charles Leclerc's contract expires. The Monegasque revealed that he is happy to have Sainz confirmed as his team-mate for another two years given that the two drivers get along well on and off the track, offering him some long-term clarity.

As reported by Motorsport, Leclerc revealed how he feels about the new contract extension for Carlos Sainz, saying:

“It is certainly important, as it was also important for me to have a long-term vision. We have always been very open-minded, and knowing that your teammate is a staple in the long run helps a lot in this regard. In addition, we are two riders who give similar feedback, and this is also a help.”

As reported by Sky Sports, Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto claimed that Carlos Sainz's pairing with Charles Leclerc will largely influence the team's future and expected success. Binotto said:

“Together, we can aim for ambitious targets and I’m sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fuelling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team.”

Ferrari had one of the strongest driver pairings on the grid in the 2021 season, which certainly played a significant role in solidifying a third-place finish for the team in the constructors' standings. While Carlos Sainz has been slightly lagging this year, he has another twenty races to make up for the gap to his teammate.

Mick Schumacher responds to Carlos Sainz's contract extension

Mick Schumacher has been a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy for a long time, and is one of the two reserve drivers for the team this season. The German, however, will have to wait at least another two years to make his Ferrari dream come true, given the Spaniard's new contract.

As reported by PlanetF1, the Haas driver revealed that this outcome was expected given the 27-year-old's stellar performance in 2021. Claiming that he will continue to do his best with the opportunities given to him, Schumacher said:

“I think it was expected in many ways. Of course, Carlos [Sainz] did a mega job last year so he deserves it. For me, it doesn’t mean anything different than usual. I do my job here [at Haas], trying my best, and the opportunities will come.”

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost also has previously claimed that the German is not ready to drive for the Prancing Horse just yet, given his lack of experience.

