"We want more clarity" - Carlos Sainz on the FIA's supposed double standards in applying reprimands and penalties at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari was given a €25,000 fine at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend when Carlos Sainz impeded Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during practice. The Spaniard, however, insists that the FIA has been inconsistent with its rulings and consequences.

As reported by PlanetF1, Sainz questioned the decisions made by the FIA in Monaco, demanding consistency and clarity from the governing body. He said:

“I cannot count the times that I got impeded in Monaco this weekend, both being dangerous and not dangerous. What I don’t understand is why we got fined €25,000 as a team for impeding – which I did and I accepted the blame and I apologised to Lance [Stroll] – and why other cases are not investigated and other people are not fined for exactly the same thing.”

Sainz insisted that there were several instances, including being held up by Nicholas Latifi's Williams on Sunday, which potentially cost the Ferrari driver the win, where there were no consequences. He said:

“It cost us the race and [there was] no further action. And that was proper impeding. This is where we want more clarity. And we want more consistency. It’s as simple as that.”

Meanwhile, the FIA ruling read:

“Approaching Turns 17 and 18, the driver of Car 55 [Sainz] was given a series of grossly incorrect messages, by radio, about the gaps to the cars behind. It is unclear to the Stewards why such misleading information was given to the driver, who was under the impression that there was no car immediately behind him. Due to the poor rear visibility at that part of the circuit, the driver was relying entirely on the team’s messages.”

Carlos Sainz certainly took accountability, although the 27-year-old found it rather unfair that the FIA did not take any action against the Williams.

Jolyon Palmer left impressed by Carlos Sainz at the Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari's strategy at the Monaco Grand Prix ruined Charles Leclerc's race last Sunday. His teammate Carlos Sainz, however, managed to remain clear and adamant regarding his strategy, allowing him to fight for the podium.

As reported by PlanetF1, former F1 driver and British columnist Jolyon Palmer revealed that the Ferrari driver's ability to stand his ground worked perfectly for him and the team in the end. He said:

“It’s a bit cool for him to be so adamant to not pit because most drivers just would assume kind of correctly that the pit wall can see what’s going on and it’s the right call. [Carlos] Sainz did really great from the from the cockpit, whereas we don’t know really how the communication worked with [Charles] Leclerc but basically Sainz called his own great strategy.”

Heading into the next event in Baku, Sainz is currently fifth in the drivers' standings.

