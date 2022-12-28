"We don't want every race to become a new political agenda for someone" - McLaren boss supports FIA's gagging of F1 drivers and their activism

McLaren team boss Zak Brown recently spoke about the FIA's rule to curb F1 drivers from speaking about any political issues during race weekends. Though most drivers and millions of fans were not at all happy with the governing body's decision, the American exec understood why the rule was imposed.

Speaking to ESPN, Brown explained why the curb is important and how it will help everyone stay focused on the sport itself. He also pointed out how drivers can still speak about certain issues with permission from the FIA. He said:

"I think in general we want to be a sport that is doing good. We just need to find a balance there and not have every start of a race being a new political agenda for someone. I don't think that's healthy as it can detract from what everyone has tuned in to, which is they want to watch a grand prix."

Brown further added:

"I'm glad the door is open for drivers and teams to talk to the FIA if there's an issue they want to discuss. It wasn't a 'You can't do it.' It was 'You can't do it without our permission.' So at least the door is open."

Later on, the McLaren team boss explained how F1 drivers can raise their voices about any world issue in their own time. Since millions of eyes were on F1 drivers during a race weekend, Brown suggested they speak on other days. He said:

"Everyone is allowed freedom of speech. It did get out of control at times with so much messaging going on ... does it detract from the focus of the sport? These drivers can do this stuff in their own time, so I think it is within Formula One and the FIA's right to say here's the code of conduct we expect for you to follow during a grand prix weekend. You're free to do whatever you want to do Monday through to Friday, so to speak, but obviously it's at a grand prix weekend the drivers have the most cameras on them."

Of course, this particular rule from the FIA is massively controversial, with tons of people on both sides of the argument.

FIA's new directive curb political statements made by F1 drivers

On December 20th, the FIA came out and introduced a new amendment that restrains F1 drivers and other personalities in the paddock from making any political statements about any world issue. They can now only make a statement after they get approval from the FIA. Part of the new amendment reads:

"The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principal of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction."

The amendment was passed by F1's governing body to make the sport more compliant with the rules of the International Olympic Committee.

