What happened to Lewis Hamilton’s other dog, Coco? All you need to know about Roscoe’s partner

Lewis Hamilton lost his beloved bulldog, Coco, in 2020 to a suspected heart attack. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion tried to save her, but it was too late. Coco passed away after what Hamilton described as her happiest day in a long time.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion has long spoken about the importance of his pets as family. He announced Coco's sudden death on X, revealing he had tried to revive her, but it was too late.

"Rest in Peace Coco," Hamilton wrote on X.

The news came as a shock to fans, who had grown used to seeing Coco and her companion Roscoe, Lewis Hamilton's other English bulldog, regularly accompany the driver across paddocks and on social media.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Hamilton wrote in an emotional tribute on Instagram:

"Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side... She'd had the best day, happier than I'd seen her in a long time. She's such a special dog, born with so many problems and I feel so lucky to have adopted her... Naturally, my heart is broken but I hope she’s in a better place."

Lewis Hamilton first brought Coco home in 2013, a few months after getting Roscoe, fulfilling a long-standing childhood dream of raising dogs. Both British bulldogs quickly became familiar faces in the paddock, dressed in F1 team gear, sitting in the garages, or playfully wandering the grid with Hamilton during his downtime.

Coco, however, was never expected to live a full life. Born with serious health complications, she was nearly euthanized by her breeder.

Lewis Hamilton leaves the motorhome with his dogs Roscoe and Coco in Budapest in July 2017. Source: Getty

Despite her medical challenges, Coco's short life was filled with joy, comfort, and adventure. Hamilton gave her a home and, by his account, 'the best day' on the day she passed. The two played together one last time, and she looked visibly happy in the hours before her sudden collapse.

The emotional impact of her death was profound, as even years later, Hamilton still posts occasional photos of Coco.

Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe carries Coco's love

Lewis Hamilton with his dogs, Roscoe and Coco, during the Belgium GP previews in 2016. Source: Getty

Coco's passing shifted the emotional center of Lewis Hamilton's home to Roscoe, who has become even more of a constant companion since 2020. The English bulldog, now a celebrity in his own right, remains a Formula 1 paddock regular and even has his own Instagram account, @roscoelovescoco, named in honor of his late partner.

Roscoe even earns his own keep now. He became a model in 2018 and reportedly makes $700 a day for his work in advertising and media shoots. Both his parents were champion show dogs, and the Ferrari driver has previously shared that he had Roscoe's sperm frozen after a necessary medical procedure so that his genes could live on through future puppies.

But 2025 was not easy for Roscoe either. He suffered a severe bout of pneumonia earlier in the year, which left him struggling to breathe and briefly sidelined from traveling. Lewis Hamilton's fans and followers were flooded with worry until a reassuring update was posted from Roscoe's trainer. Thankfully, he has recovered and, according to Hamilton, is "back to full wagging tail and mischief mode".

Lewis Hamilton in the Silverstone Paddock with his dog Roscoe in 2022. Source: Getty

Hamilton also made significant lifestyle changes for Roscoe in recent years. In 2020, the F1 star transitioned his bulldog to a fully vegan diet that resulted in remarkable health improvements. As for whether he is planning to expand his four-legged family again, he's hinted that more bulldogs are likely on the horizon.

"Some stage we'll get some puppies. So probably, when I once I retire from racing and I settle down and have family I'm definitely get more Roscoes," he said on the Beyond the Grid podcast in 2018.

Roscoe may now walk the F1 paddocks without Coco by his side, but her memory is kept alive through every shared post, as she remains very much a part of Lewis Hamilton's racing life.

