Who is Alex Albon’s golfer girlfriend Muni ‘Lily’ He?

Muni Lily He is a professional golfer from China who plays on the LPGA Tour and is frequently seen cheering for Alex Albon in the F1 pit lane when she is not participating. The couple started dating in 2019 and are frequently seen on each other's social media pages.

Albon's racing career's ups and downs have been the talk of the town, but his girlfriend Lily He has been a steadfast support system for him all along the way.

Since Albon was the only Asian driver on the F1 grid at the time and appeared in the popular Netflix series Drive to Survive, Lily became interested in him. She was immediately impacted by him and enthralled by his ability and charisma.

Speaking on GolfWeek about how she met Albon, Lily said:

"When we first met, I had more followers than him (laughs). Just seeing his growth, I’m so happy for him. It’s really incredible. A friend of mine convinced me to watch a (Formula One) documentary on Netflix called 'Drive to Survive'. They said, ‘I think you’d really like it. It helps you to see another perspective of a sport that’s under so much pressure.’ So I watched the whole entire season in one day. I know as bizarre as this might sound, it got me really motivated in golf instantly.

Alex Albon has had a good start to his 2023 season

Alex Albon appears to have started the 2023 season well after a dismal campaign with Williams the previous year. The Thai driver finished in a commendable 10th position in Bahrain, earning him his first points of the year.

Albon may have gained more points if it weren't for two later DNFs in Saudi Arabia and Australia. This type of start to the 2023 season contrasts sharply with the whole previous season, during which Williams lagged considerably behind even the next-best squad.

Now that Albon and Williams have at least discovered some genuine speed, they can compete with teams at the bottom of the grid like Haas, Alfa Romeo, and AlphaTauri. Fortunately, they have also discovered that they have a good probability of scoring points.

Talking about his Monaco GP performance, where he finished P14, Albon mentioned that the race was tough but boring at the same time.

Speaking to the team's official website, Alex Albon said:

“It was a boring but tough race. The rain was fun and created something, but it didn’t really change our result or shake things up as much as I thought it would. It was basically a race you wanted to be on the Hard tires as soon as possible. We tried to hold on to it a little bit and grained massively on the Mediums.”

