Top 5 F1 Drivers who have achieved the most number of Grand Slams

There have been many drivers in Formula One over the years, many have won races, some have won drivers and constructors titles but few have become a member of a very prestigious club of ‘Grand Slam’ winners.

Grand slams in F1 means drivers who have taken pole position, fastest lap and led every single lap in a race victory, from lights out to the chequered flag.

In this list, we take a look at the top 5 drivers who have achieved this over the many years of Formula One and earned their place in the history books.

#5 Ayrton Senna (4 Grand Slams)

At number five is Ayrton Senna. He had to be in this top 5 somewhere and indeed he is, the Brazilian driver who some say was the best to ever grace Motorsports comes in at number five with a respectable 4 grand slam wins.

Ayrton Senna da Silva was born on March 21, 1960, and went on to win three world drivers titles with McLaren in 1988, 1990 and 1991. Between 1989 and 2006, Ayrton Senna held the title of the most pole positions achieving 65, only two drivers are ahead on that list but are they included in this one? Most regarded him as the most influential driver Formula One had ever seen and he holds the record for the most wins at the Monaco Grand Prix, six in total.

Here are the places on the F1 calendar where Senna achieved the grand slams:

1985 Portuguese Grand Prix, 1989 Spanish Grand Prix, 1990 Monaco Grand Prix, 1990 Italian Grand Prix

I have included Ayrton Senna in the top five but it could have been these other three drivers who all sit on the same amount of grand slams. Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel are all on 4 slams, the German driver being the only one who can still rise up the leaderboard.