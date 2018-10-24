2018 US Grand Prix: Driver ratings

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 41 // 24 Oct 2018, 21:03 IST

The 2018 US Grand Prix was no doubt one of the races of the season so far after Kimi Raikkonen got back to winning ways five years after his previous win in Australia.

Lewis Hamilton did not score enough points to seal a fifth world championship but has another opportunity to seal it this weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Briton finished in third place while his championship rival Sebastian Vettel finished behind in fourth. All Hamilton needs is five more points to end the title race for another year.

But overall Sunday's race in Austin had a nail-biting end to the race with the front three of Raikkonen, Max Verstappen and Hamilton battling for the race win.

Many fans praised the conclusion of the race especially when a majority of the races are already determined laps before the finish line.

There were some scintillating performances on Sunday and here is Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the US Grand Prix:

#10 Williams

F1 Grand Prix of USA

Lance Stroll - 14th

Another race to forget about for Lance Stroll and the Williams team.

But it might not be too long until the Canadian leaves the suffering of poor results behind in order to join his father, Lawrence Stroll, at Racing Point Force India.

Stroll began the race in 15th and with four retirements and two disqualifications, the Williams driver only went up by one position.

Driver's rating: 1/10

Sergey Sirotkin - 13th

Just like Stroll, Sergey Sirotkin had a pretty long race day in Austin by finishing in 13th.

The Russian's future in F1 looks very uncertain with Force India's Esteban Ocon linked to Williams for next season.

Mercedes' reserve driver George Russell is the first man to be announced for Williams in 2019.

Sirotkin began the race in 14th before finishing one place further in 13th.

Driver's rating: 1/10

