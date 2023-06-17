What do Lewis Hamilton's hand tattoos mean? 

Lewis Hamilton is a household name for his exceptional precision behind the wheel. But the F1 driver also has his own unique style of tattoos. Hamilton sports several tattoos and likes to get inked. The tattoos on his body are related to themes of spirituality, memories of childhood, and philosophy.

Hamilton has revealed that he was first inspired to get a tattoo at a young age:

"My sister was engaged to, well, ended up marrying a guy who is a tattoo artist, so I grew up from a really young age, from around kind of 10 years old, viewing individuals getting tattoos."

Some of Lewis Hamilton's latest tattoos

Hamilton's most notable tattoo is the large cross on his back with angels drawn around it. Above it, there is a phrase that says 'Still I rise'. According to him, it took a whole 10 hours to create the entire thing. The large cross design was inspired by the late rapper Tupac Shakur. The phrase 'Still I rise' is the name of the poem by Maya Angelou who was an American poet and activist.

The Mercedes driver has some religious designs including the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Michaelangelo sculpture depicting Mother Mary holding infant Jesus.

Hamilton is a devout Christian and says that going to Church on Sundays gave him direction in life. There is a compass etched on his chest. He explained that the Church helped him find his compass to life.

He has the words 'family' and 'faith' tattooed on his shoulders. He had them tattooed as a mark of tribute to his loved ones. Talking about his familial bonds, Hamilton says:

"I'm very very close to my family, and we always get together, almost like a Thanksgiving kind of meal."

The Mercedes driver has a lion tattooed on his torso with a partial quote, that reads, 'Powerful beyond measure'. Talking about why he chose to ink a lion, Hamilton said:

"I feel like I'm a lion at heart, so I found this really cool image of a lion, and it's facing towards my heart."

The quote 'Powerful beyond measure' is a part of a quote by Marianne Williamson. The complete quote is: Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure'.

The seven-time world champion has small roses inked on his hand and a larger rose tattoo etched on his right rib. Lewis Hamilton has tattoos on his arm to cover a scar he suffered in a racing incident when he was eight-year-old. He also has a larger rose tattoo on his ribcage in memory of his aunty who died of cancer.

Lewis Hamilton has a big tattoo of a man raising a little child over his head up to the heavens on his shoulder. This is in honor of Hamilton's father Anthony, who helped him during the early stages of his racing career.

Speaking about how his father has been his rock throughout his journey in racing, Lewis Hamilton says:

"From the age of 4, I guess, he would pick me up, throw me in the air, as you do with kids, and it was the single most special moment that I would really have with my dad because he was a very very serious man."

Latest tattoos of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most stylish drivers in the paddock

Four fresh tattoos on Lewis Hamilton's hands make up the most recent additions to his tattoo collection. The first tattoo has a swordsman design that stands for bravery, strength, courage, and protection. The swordsman design has an hourglass on the right that represents the passage of time.

His Capricorn zodiac sign is inked on the left side of the swordsman design. His hands' final and most prominent tattoo displays his devotion to God. On his palm, he has the word 'Divine love' tattooed.

