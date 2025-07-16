"When it’s all said and done, they shake hands": McLaren F1 boss on how the Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri rivalry could culminate 

Zak Brown sees no issue with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battling each other on track. Speaking to F1 TV, the McLaren Racing CEO expressed confidence that both his drivers share mutual respect and healthy competition both on and off the circuit.

With McLaren currently leading the constructors’ championship and Max Verstappen trailing both Piastri and Norris in the drivers’ standings, the team is now facing a likely intra-team title fight. The last two races have seen Norris take back-to-back victories, but Piastri still holds a slight advantage in the standings.

Historically, such internal rivalries have been known to cause tension within teams, most notably during the Hamilton-Rosberg era at Mercedes. However, Brown insisted that it is not the case at McLaren. He believes the inter-team battle is a positive situation and one that the team is enjoying.

According to Brown, the only request both drivers have made is to be treated equally with the same equipment. He praised their professionalism, noting that their chemistry and mutual respect off the track are key to maintaining harmony within the garage.

Speaking about the McLaren driver pairing battling each other on track, Brown said:

“It’s not a problem. It’s quite enjoyable, and they want to race fairly. They just want equal equipment, fair treatment, which is exactly what they get, and they want to beat 19 other cars, their team mate included, so it’s a pleasure to work with them. They’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for each other – how you see them conduct themselves, that’s how they are behind the scenes."

"I think a lot of that is the chemistry that we’ve built in the team, and I see no reason why it can’t come down to Abu Dhabi and I hope the two of them are battling it out, and when it’s all said and done they shake hands and say, ‘Job well done’ and go again next year,” he added.

Former driver's world champion with McLaren, Alain Prost, also recently revealed his favorite to clinch this season's title between Norris and Piastri.

Alain Prost highlights his favourite for the driver’s championship from the McLaren drivers

Alain Prost has expressed his admiration for Oscar Piastri, calling him his preferred driver within the McLaren lineup. The four-time world champion has followed the Australian’s rise through the junior categories, including Formula 3 and Formula 2, and sees striking similarities between Piastri’s driving style and his own.

The former McLaren driver believes Piastri’s composed demeanour and precise racecraft stand out on the current grid. However, he suggested that in a closely contested championship, the title should ultimately go to the best and most consistent driver.

Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the McLaren driver said:

“I know Oscar much better because I was the one to push Renault to bring him in, in the academy a long time ago; they did not want to. I saw him driving in Formula 3, or even before, and then Formula 2. I like the way he behaves, a little bit like me, thinking about when to do the right manoeuvre for overtaking and being a little bit more clever. I like him."

"You never know what’s going to happen, but this type of driver, normally, they can make a progression. Some, if it’s only the driving skill, sometimes they are on a plateau. I don’t know Lando [Norris] very much, but honestly, for this type of championship, the best should win,” he added.

In the drivers’ championship, Oscar Piastri currently leads with 57 points, just one ahead of his teammate Lando Norris, who has 56. McLaren sits comfortably atop the constructors’ standings with a commanding total of 460 points, a staggering 283-point advantage over their nearest rivals, Ferrari. So far in the 2025 season, the team has faced little opposition, thanks to the consistently dominant performance of the MCL39, which has proven to be the class of the field.

