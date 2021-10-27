ENG vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 27th, 2021

In the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, England and Bangladesh will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England have received a major boost to their net run rate after they steamrolled West Indies by six wickets in their tournament opener. After losing the toss, the defending champions got bundled out for a measly 55 runs.

In response, England made heavy weather of their modest target but romped home in 8.2 overs for the loss of four wickets. England would love to bag another win to bolster their hopes for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are having a rollercoaster ride in the tournament. They started the qualifiers with a defeat against Scotland. However, they bounced back with consecutive wins to qualify for the Super 12 stage, only to lose to Sri Lanka by five wickets in their first game.

On that note, here're three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG vs BAN contest.

#3 Moeen Ali (ENG)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali's resurgence in T20 cricket has been noteworthy. CSK used him pretty well as a no.3 batter and as a bowler, depending on the opposition. That strategy has helped England a lot in utilizing the all-rounder well.

Ali started the tournament with a Player-of-the-Match performance against the West Indies. He picked up two crucial wickets for just 17 runs, and also bowled a maiden over. Although he failed with the willow, he is expected to produce better returns in this game.

#2 Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid starred with figures of 2.2-0-2-4 against the West Indies. Rashid's accurate lines and lengths troubled the opposition, so he will be brimming with confidence going into the Bangladesh game.

Although Adil Rashid wasn't used well by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 UAE leg, England captain Eoin Morgan is aware of the threat Rashid possesses. Rashid will continue to be his captain's go-to man in crucial situations.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Do you know that Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has won the last six Player of the Match awards won by a Bangladesh player in ICC events? Interestingly, he has won two such awards in this ongoing T20 World Cup as well.

Shakib Al Hasan has picked up 11 wickets in just four games, and will be raring to go against England. He has looked in decent touch with the willow too.

