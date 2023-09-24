IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s match – Sept. 24, 2023

India and Australia go head-to-head in the 2nd ODI of a 3-match series on Sunday, September 24, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Riding on Mohammed Shami's stellar five-wicket haul and half-centuries from four of their top five, India beat Australia by five wickets rather comprehensively, becoming the No. 1 ODI side in the process. The winning runs that came off skipper KL Rahul's bat also meant that India is now the No.1 ranked team in all three formats- quite the morale-boosting achievement.

There were positives to be found for the visitors as well, with Pat Cummins coming back from injury with a useful cameo with the bat and a tight spell with the ball. David Warner's half-century and another good spell from Adam Zampa were good signs too.

While the Aussies will want to shake off this poor run that started in their series against the Proteas, India will want to roll with this winning momentum. The Holkar Stadium usually dishes out high-scoring contests and this one shouldn't be any different.

Let's now look at three differential Dream11 picks for you to choose from.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (IND)

111 runs in five innings in ODI cricket in 2023 isn't a statistic Shreyas Iyer would've envisioned seeing himself have. Still, due to injuries and some bad luck, that has been the case this year for the Indian No. 4. However, he remains India's best player of spin and the first-choice option for that No. 4 spot, although that keeps coming into question after every passing match.

The nerves were evident as he passed up on a good opportunity to score some runs in the 1st ODI, getting needlessly run out. This is a huge game for Shreyas Iyer and India, and they'll want one of their main middle-order batters to get back to form.

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is the perfect venue for him to get back to form. It's likely to be a flat, batter-friendly wicket that allows batters to pile on the runs once they get their eye in, and that's what Shreyas Iyer will look to do.

In Kohli's absence, he should bat at No. 3, and given the importance of this innings, he's likely to get a half-century at minimum. While his D11 ownership is understandably low, backing him could give your team a significant edge.

#2 Matthew Short (AUS)

Matthew Short's stint with the Punjab Kings does make him a useful option in Indian conditions.

Matthew Short's disciplined bowling led to the commentators repeatedly expressing their surprise as to how a part-timer was bowling such tight lines and keeping a batter like SKY quiet. Well, Matthew Short is more than a part-timer and is a genuine all-rounder, and in the continuing absence of Maxwell, he's someone who could pick up points with both bat and ball.

India should add another left-hander in Tilak Varma or Washington Sundar to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad (Asian Games duty), and that increases Short's importance as a right-arm off-spinner. He did bat unnaturally deep in the 1st ODI, and the Aussies could consider a promotion for him at the top of the order.

While it isn't guaranteed he retains his place in the side, especially if Josh Hazlewood returns to full fitness, Short is a handy differential pick if he makes the playing XI.

#1 Ishan Kishan (IND)

Watching KL Rahul being the most selected player for the 1st ODI was ironic as merely three weeks ago, there were questions on whether Ishan Kishan should take his place in the playing XI. Now, it's Ishan Kishan who has slipped under the radar as a Dream11 pick but could be in for a mega-haul on Sunday.

In Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence, Ishan should open the batting alongside Shubman Gill, and on what should be a road of a wicket, he can batter the Australian bowlers to submission. Ishan looked very comfortable against the deadly Adam Zampa at Mohali, and if the pitch doesn't have much venom in it, even the deadly Aussie pace attack can't trouble him.

Having such a lethal batter open the batting and also have less ownership is a dream come true for most D11 players. Ishan Kishan is next to a must-own for this match and is a great differential pick.