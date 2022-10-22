IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see India (IND) take on Pakistan (PAK) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

India and Pakistan will start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in what will be the most-awaited clash of the competition. Pakistan have been brilliant in the build-up to the tournament, impressing against New Zealand and England. They will rely on their opening duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam to lead the way once again.

As for Team India, they head into the tournament as one of the favorites. Their batting unit has been in fine form over the last few months, with Suryakumar Yadav standing out. Although they are without Jasprit Bumrah, India have a well-balanced bowling attack capable of holding its own against the very best.

While Pakistan won the previous IND vs PAK fixture in the T20 World Cup, India hold the edge ahead of the fixture. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracker of a contest beckons at the MCG on Sunday.

IND vs PAK Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 16th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan will be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 16

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs PAK rain prediction: MCG weather on October 23 ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

IND vs PAK pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 16

The pitch at the MCG is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 145 in the last three matches. The pacers have accounted for 23 out of 28 wickets in those three matches. The spinners should also have a say, with the dimensions of the ground bound to come into play. The chasing team have won the last three matches here, enticing sides to bat second upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 145

2nd-innings score: 146

IND vs PAK Form Guide

India: W-W-W-W-L

Pakistan: W-W-L-W-W

IND vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan injury/team news

Shan Masood is a doubt for this game after suffering a freak injury in practice.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman/Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs PAK 2022: Pakistan’s Shan Masood rushed to hospital after getting hit by Mohammad Nawaz shot

IND vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (73 matches, 2460 runs, SR: 128.06)

Mohammad Rizwan has been in fine form in the format, scoring 821 runs in 18 matches. Although he averages 54.73 this year, his strike rate is often on the slower side. However, Rizwan's consistency and record against India should make him a top pick for your IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (34 matches, 1045 runs, Average: 38.70)

Suryakumar Yadav is another top pick for your IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team and for good reason. He is the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is this year, scoring 801 runs in just 23 innings. He has a T20I strike rate in excess of 150 and 10 scores of 50 or more in the format. Given his ability to play spin and pace well, Surya is one to watch out for.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (73 matches, 989 runs, 54 wickets)

Hardik Pandya is perhaps India's most important player given his unique skill-set. While he strikes at 148.5 with the bat, Hardik's bowling prowess is bound to have a say in this game. Given his recent form and the conditions on offer, Pandya is a must-have in your IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shaheen Afridi (40 matches, 47 wickets, Average: 24.32)

Shaheen Afridi is set to make his return to international cricket after suffering an injury earlier in the year. The left-arm pacer has a fine record in this format, picking up 47 wickets at an average of 24.32. The left-armer claimed three wickets against India in the previous edition and given his ability, Shaheen is a top choice for your IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has impressed in patches over the last few months, coming up with handy knocks with the bat and picking up wickets as well. He is an impressive leg-spinner who averages just 22.3 with the ball, holding him in good stead. With Shadab likely to bat higher up the order given his attacking style of play, he could be a viable captaincy option for your IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is the No. 2-ranked batter in T20Is, behind Mohammad Rizwan. Surya has owned the number four spot with impactful knocks in the middle and death overs. He has a T20I strike rate of 176.82 with an average of 38.7 as well. With Surya capable of using the vast dimensions of the MCG to perfection, he is a brilliant pick as captain in your IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Suryakumar Yadav 1045 runs in 34 matches KL Rahul 2137 runs in 66 matches Arshdeep Singh 19 wickets in 13 matches Babar Azam 3231 runs in 92 matches Shaheen Afridi 47 wickets in 40 matches

IND vs PAK match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Iftikhar Ahmed has blown hot and cold over the last few months, unable to score big runs in the middle order. While he could play a role with the ball, Iftikhar might not be a great option if only picked for his batting exploits. With Nawaz and Shadab being preferred as pinch hitters and finishers, Iftikhar can be avoided in your IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Babar Azam, Haider Ali, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Shadab Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam (c), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Arshdeep Singh

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes