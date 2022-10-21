The Super 12 group stage of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to get underway on Saturday (October 22). In a repeat of last edition's final, defending champions and hosts Australia take on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The ICC T20 World Cup Season Long Fantasy returns for another edition with a few rule changes. Unlike last season which also included the qualifier stages, this season begins only from the Super 12. To avoid confusion, we're following the official schedule that rightly lists this match as the 13th match of the World Cup.

The transfer system has been modified to one that calculates net transfers made. What this basically means is that you can tinker around with your team as much as you want to without transfers getting deducted. Transfers will be deducted based only on the final team that gets locked after the deadline.

Apart from that, we have four new boosters that should give managers plenty of firepower throughout the tournament.

Without further ado, let's get into the suggested team for the first match of the Super 12.

Transfer Deadline: 12:30 PM IST, 6:00 PM(local) on Saturday, October 22.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 13- AUS vs NZ: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

I've included players from the first four matches in my suggestion for this opening fixture. That includes five from this clash, three from match 14- ENG vs AFG, two from match 15- SL vs IRE, and one from the India-Pakistan game.

At 8.5 credits, Devon Conway feels like a steal. He should be partnered with Finn Allen at the top of the order for the Black Caps. Considering his partner's attacking nature, you'd expect Conway to play a bit safer and that should help him preserve his wicket for longer and get some big scores.

Warner is one of the in-form batters for Australia coming into this tournament. I expect him to set the ball rolling with a solid knock at the SCG. The same can be said of No. 3 batter Mitchell Marsh. While he isn't expected to have a role with the ball, Marsh will be a key component in the Aussie top order.

Now to the bowlers from this one, Mitchell Starc and Tim Southee are who I've gone with. Southee is the form pick from New Zealand after doing well in the recently concluded T20I tri-series. I could've gone for Hazlewood, Cummins, or Zampa over Starc, but I've opted for the latter because of his potential to pick up more wickets at the death.

All five of these players are captainable, but right now, I'm leaning toward Starc, Conway, and Warner for my captaincy.

I'll elaborate on the other picks during their matches themselves, but now for a brief note:

I'm really happy Alex Hales has gotten a chance to play for England again. He's a really exciting batter to watch and his years of smashing it at the BBL might work in his favor in this T20 WC held at the very same venues.

Wanindu Hasaranga and the reliable Pathum Nissanka are safe bets against Ireland. Shaheen Afridi should make an impact with the ball against India, no matter what.

As for the England-Afghanistan game, my team doesn't include Jos Buttler but I will most certainly be bringing him in before the deadline for that game. Ben Stokes batting higher up the order is a good sign and that makes him a great captaincy pick. Mohammad Nabi's all-round abilities earn him a spot in the team.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 13- AUS vs NZ: Final Lineup

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits).

Batters: Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL) (8.5 Credits), and David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Mohammad Nabi (AFG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits).

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), and Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits).

Note: Players in bold are playing in this match.

