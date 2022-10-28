T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 (Super 12)- AUS vs ENG | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Australia will take on England in the 14th game of the Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Friday (October 28) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Players playing in Match 13 (S12): Mohammad Nabi (ALL) (AFG) (8.5 Credits), Joshua Little (BOWL) (IRE) (8 Credits), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) (9.5 Credits), and Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits)

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 0

I already have three players from this game and will make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 01:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Friday, October 28

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 54

1) Mohammad Nabi (ALL) (AFG) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Mark Wood (ENG) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

3) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) - OUT| Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (AUS) (8 Credits) - IN

I'm confused on how to approach these big clashes, as neither team is the clear favourite to win. I've planned to get Jos Buttler for both of England's games and have ended up leaving him out. So far, that has worked out in my favour, and I'm dearly hoping that's the case once again.

Dawid Malan and the in-form Mark Wood are the two England players I'm bringing in. Like with Alex Hales, Malan is another favourite of mine, and I'm hoping the left-hander delivers in this crunch game. Meanwhile, after his blitz against Sri Lanka, Stoinis looks a valuable option, especially if he can pick up wickets too.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 14 - AUS vs ENG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 14 - AUS vs ENG

Players playing in Match 14 (S12): David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), Mark Wood (ENG) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (AUS) (8 Credits)

This should be an engrossing contest, rain permitting. Both teams haven't played their best cricket in the tournament and have one win from two games. While rain and a spirited Ireland team handed England a loss in their last outing, a Marcus Stoinis blitz against Sri Lanka erased some of the pain the Aussies suffered against New Zealand in their Super 12 opener.

I retained Ben Stokes, David Warner, and Mitchell Starc before making these transfers, and they remain the top captaincy options for this game, as well as all three players I've brought in. I'm not able to pinpoint one good option to hand the armband to, which that could pose a problem.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, S12 - Match 15

Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 18

Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 16

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 18

Joshua Little (BOWL) (IRE) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 19

