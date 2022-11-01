T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 (Super 12) - ENG vs NZ | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

England take on New Zealand in the 21st match of the Super 12s of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Players playing in Match 20 (S12): Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits), Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8.5 Credits), Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits), and Gulbadin Naib (ALL) (AFG) (7.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 6.

I already have three players from this match and plan to make three more. If the weather forecast suggests a rain-free match, I might consider using the 2X Booster here.

Transfer Deadline: 12:30 pm IST, 06:00 pm (local) on Tuesday, November 1.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 33.

1) Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Gulbadin Naib (ALL) (AFG) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Ben Stokes (ALL) (ENG) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) - OUT| Mark Wood (BOWL) (ENG) (8 Credits) - IN.

This game would be an excellent choice for the 2X booster, if not for the huge cloud of rain that looms over it. So for now, I'm going with three England players to join the three NZ players already in my team.

I have a feeling Liam Livingstone will impact this match with both bat and ball. The New Zealand batters were troubled by the Sri Lankan spinners in their last match, and Livingstone's trickery could prove to be a handy weapon for skipper Jos Buttler. He really hasn't gotten the chance to flex his batting muscles yet either.

Ben Stokes hasn't been in form, but like Shakib Al Hasan, he's someone I'll keep transferring in purely because of his points potential. Mark Wood is England's trump card with the ball, and there's a good chance his wicket-taking form will continue.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 21 - ENG vs NZ: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 21 - ENG vs NZ

Players playing in Match 21 (S12): Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Mark Wood (ENG) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), and Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits).

Quite honestly, all six of these players are captainable, and that's the worst part about these matches where both teams are well-matched. I can never seem to get the captaincy right in these games, especially the ones that involve India and Australia. I feel attached to Livingstone as of now, but that could change as the toss and pitch report gets closer.

Other Players

Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 22.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 23.

Rilee Roussouw (BAT) (SA) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 24.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 26.

Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 27.

