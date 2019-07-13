World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 11- The Final

Who will lift their first-ever World Cup?

The World Cup 2019 is set for a dramatic culmination as the competition will welcome a new champion with hosts England set to take on dark horses New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday for the summit clash.

This will also be the last round of the official ICC Fantasy game for this tournament with only this match set to be contested for the entire round. For those who are playing the catch up game in their mini-leagues or in the main leaderboards, now is the best chance to do so.

Transfer Deadline: 14th July on 3:00 PM IST

Note: Only players from NZ or ENG should be picked.

With only one game in this round, the aim should be get all 11 players from these two teams and maximize on one department, either batting or bowling and use either the Super Striker or the Bowling Machine Free Hits accordingly.

Free Hit- Super Striker (Recommended)

Here is the best fantasy XI if you wish to exercise the 'Super Striker Free Hit'.

1. Jos Buttler - 9.5 Credits

2. Ross Taylor - 10 Credits

3. Kane Williamson- 10.5 Credits

4. Joe Root - 10 Credits

5. Eoin Morgan - 9.5 Credits

6. Jason Roy - 9 Credits

7. Ben Stokes - 9 Credits

8. Jimmy Neesham - 8.5 Credits

9. Jofra Archer - 8.5 Credits

10. Lockie Ferguson - 8 Credits

11. Matt Henry/Mark Wood - 7.5 Credits

Captain: Kane Williamson / Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes / Ross Taylor

Differential Options: For those who want to catch up on points in their mini-leagues, a differential option is certainly needed for this round.

And for the Super Striker Free Hit, Henry Nicholls is the differential option. He has very strong technique and temperament and can shine during tough situations. Although a risky bet, Nicholls (8.5 credits) can be brought in place of any batsman or all-rounder in the side.

This will be the preferred team for this round with the wicket at Lord's pretty fresh and the ball will come onto the bat nicely. But we have seen that teams often tend to crumble under pressure during big matches and wickets often fall in quick succession, hence here is another team for the 'Bowling Machine' Free Hit.

Free Hit- Bowling Machine

This is the best fantasy XI if you wish to exercise the 'Bowling Machine Free Hit'.

1. Tom Latham - 8.5 Credits

2. Jonny Bairstow - 10 Credits

3. Kane Williamson- 10.5 Credits

4. Joe Root - 10 Credits

5. Ben Stokes - 9 Credits

6. Jimmy Neesham - 8.5 Credits

7. Trent Boult- 9 Credits

8. Chris Woakes- 9 Credits

9. Jofra Archer - 8.5 Credits

10. Lockie Ferguson/ Matt Henry - 8/7.5 Credits

11. Adil Rashid - 9 Credits

Captain: Ben Stokes / Jimmy Neesham

Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer / Chris Woakes

Differential Options: Mitchell Santner will be the differential option if you opt to use the Bowling Machine free hit due to his low economy and ability to pick up wickets on turning wickets.

Lord's will support spin bowling and Santner will be called upon to stem the flow rate and pick wickets to apply pressure on England. Santner will be in good form after performing well against India. He is also a handy batsman if the situation calls for it.