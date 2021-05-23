Atletico Madrid are the La Liga champions for the 2020/21 season, and deserved praise is flooding across social media for Diego Simeone and his team.

The La Liga title was decided yesterday. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were separated only by a point going into their respective games. Despite Los Blancos' win over Villarreal, Atletico Madrid's triumph over Real Valladolid meant that they secured their first league title since the 2013/14 campaign.

We look at 10 amazing facts about Atletico Madrid's La Liga triumph.

#10 Atletico Madrid concede the fewest goals on average during a league-winning season

Atletico conceded just 0.66 goals on average in LaLiga this season, the fewest they have ever averaged in a title-winning campaign.



Simeone-ball gets its second league-title. 👊 pic.twitter.com/WtDNWvC9va — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are renowned for their defensive strength and it was on display once again throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Atletico Madrid's defense, led by their world-class goalkeeper Jan Oblak, showcased their defensive superiority as they clinched the league title. Jose Gimenez, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso all played key roles in defense alongside Oblak.

#9 Marcos Llorente registers double figures for goals and assists

....Marcos Llorente for Atletico Madrid this season:



⚽️ 12 goals

🅰️ 11 assists



What. A. Season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/14VnIm2U7l — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

Eyebrows were raised when Atletico Madrid paid Real Madrid £27 million to sign Marcos Llorente in 2019.

He has proved to be a shrewd acquisition, though. A defensive midfielder during his Real Madrid days, Llorente has been transformed into a more attacking player at Atletico Madrid and has even been utilized as a striker on occasions.

The results have been stunning. The Spain international made 37 league appearances this season, scoring 12 goals and 11 assists. Clubs are said to be monitoring his progress at Atletico Madrid.

#8 Jan Oblak secures the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a record fifth time

Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. pic.twitter.com/AiWjW29dlH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, Jan Oblak has been a consistent presence for Atletico Madrid since his arrival from Benfica in 2014.

The 28-year old won his fifth Ricardo Zamora Trophy, an award given to the goalkeeper who has the lowest goal-to-game ratio. With this he becomes the only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win the prestigious trophy five times. Oblak conceded just 25 goals in 37 league games.

