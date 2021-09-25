At the start of the new season many fans get excited about seeing their teams back in action after a lengthy break. One of the things that is quite exciting for the fans is watching the new players at their beloved clubs making their respective debuts.

Whether it be a big superstar signing or a relatively unknown young player, there's always an air of excitement about seeing the debutants for the first time on the pitch.

Many players impressed on their debuts this season

With a month of competitive league football already behind us, fans would have had a glimpse of their new signings on their respective debuts. While some of these signings are yet to settle at their new clubs, others have gone on to make an immediate impact and starred for their respective clubs on their debut.

Here's a look at the 10 best debuts in football this season:

#10 Raphael Varane - Manchester Uited

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United star Raphael Varane showed fans just what he can bring to the team in what was an impressive debut against Wolves. The French superstar was one of the main reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men kept their first and only clean sheet so far and secured a 1-0 win.

He was commanding in the box and his experience shone through as he was seen guiding his teammates at the back. He made numerous blocks and one vital cross-stopping block. Furthermore, he was not dribbled past once as he stood his ground against Wolves’ tricky attackers.

Varane was also able to register an assist for United's only goal of the day, although most of the work was done by goalscorer Mason Greenwood.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Raphaël Varane’s Man Utd debut by numbers:



88% pass accuracy

74 total touches

5 passes into the final third

5 aerials contested

3 clearances

2 aerials won

1 cross blocked

1 assist

0 x dribbled past

0 goals conceded



His quality is so clear. 🇫🇷 Raphaël Varane’s Man Utd debut by numbers:



88% pass accuracy

74 total touches

5 passes into the final third

5 aerials contested

3 clearances

2 aerials won

1 cross blocked

1 assist

0 x dribbled past

0 goals conceded



His quality is so clear. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/2bdyvxrxCF

United will be hoping that the partnership of Raphael Varane and captain Harry Maguire at the back can help them finally win silverware this season.

#9 Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku was unplayable on his second Chelsea debut, scoring and being named Man of the Match in an outstanding display against Arsenal.

The Belgian striker opened his account for the Blues just 15 minutes into the game at the Emirates. It was a perfect summary of what he brings to the European champions following his £97.5 million move from Inter

Lukaku pinned himself against Pablo Mari and linked the play superbly before bullying the defender and getting on the end of Reece James' cross.

It was his first goal for Chelsea, having failed to find the net in 15 appearances during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners simply could not cope with him all afternoon in the 2-0 defeat. Lukaku would have had a second goal had Bernd Leno not made an incredibly instinctive stop to push his header onto the crossbar.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto



⚽️ Scored on 2nd Chelsea debut

8 Shots - most in match

2 On target - most in match

11 Touches in opp. box - most in match ⭐️ Man of the Match, @ChelseaFC ’s Romelu Lukaku⚽️ Scored on 2nd Chelsea debut8 Shots - most in match2 On target - most in match11 Touches in opp. box - most in match ⭐️ Man of the Match, @ChelseaFC’s Romelu Lukaku



⚽️ Scored on 2nd Chelsea debut

8 Shots - most in match

2 On target - most in match

11 Touches in opp. box - most in match https://t.co/Nb0CLgyM2h

The striker has returned to Chelsea with a much more well-rounded game that he has honed in Italy. The 28-year-old is ready to rip up the Premier League and has already scored three goals in five league appearances for the Blues.

#8 Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga Santander

Eduardo Camavinga, who made made his debut for Rennes in 2018 at the age of just 16, was one of the world's most coveted youngsters this summer. Real Madrid won the race for his signature on transfer deadline day as he signed in a €31 million move.

The youngster enjoyed a dream debut against Celta on Sunday evening. The 18-year-old came on in the 66th minute when he replaced Eden Hazard.

It took him just six minutes to score his first goal for Los Blancos in front of the Bernabeu faithful. Luka Modric's driving run ended in his shot being saved by Celta goalkeeper, Matías Dituro. Fortunately for Real, the ball fell straight to Camavinga, who made no mistake from close range.

Camavinga had scored just two goals in 88 games for Rennes. But the youngster managed to score for Real with virtually his first touch. Aside from his goal, it was a promising debut for the youngster. He showed great composure and calmness during his time on the pitch that was beyond his years.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Eduardo Camavinga.....

-Scored in his LaLiga debut ⚽️

-Assisted in his Real Madrid UCL debut 🅰️



What a signing he has turned out to be 🌟 Eduardo Camavinga.....

-Scored in his LaLiga debut ⚽️

-Assisted in his Real Madrid UCL debut 🅰️



What a signing he has turned out to be 🌟 https://t.co/2QsQN1TkUh

Camavinga's capture already looks like one of the bargain buys of the summer.

#7 Tammy Abraham - AS Roma

AS Roma v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

After falling out of favor under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, Tammy Abraham decided to venture to new grounds by sealing a move to AS Roma for around £34 million.

The 23-year-old was immediately thrown in from the start in Roma's Serie A opener against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico. And the youngster did not disappoint with a brilliant performance on his debut.

Just 17 minutes into the game, Abraham made the first of three significant marks, charging onto a through ball, only to be tripped by the onrushing Fiorentina keeper. A red card was immediately shown to the keeper.

Nine minutes later, Abraham was at the heart of Roma’s first goal of the season, drifting in from the left wing with the ball at his feet. He waited for the perfect moment to slip Henrikh Mkhitaryan in on goal who slotted it home.

Abraham assisted his second on the night after timing a perfect run into the box and pinging in a low cross that was tapped in by Jordan Veretout. He was taken off in the 69th minute to a standing ovation by the home fans.

B/R Football @brfootball Two assists on his Roma debut for Tammy Abraham 🌟 Two assists on his Roma debut for Tammy Abraham 🌟 https://t.co/LnCB4axLim

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith