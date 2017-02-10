10 best stats going into the European gameweek

The Bundesliga is all set to achieve a major milestone.

Luis Suarez will be unavailable for Barcelona this Saturday after his dismissal in midweek

Real Madrid will look to dip their toes in some La Liga action against Osasuna after their fixture with Celta de Vigo was postponed last weekend. Barcelona, meanwhile, will take on one of their dreaded Basque opponents on Matchday 22 as Atletico Madrid wrap up the weekend action with Celta de Vigo at the Vicente Calderon.

In Germany, Gameweek 21 could potentially be a historic day for the Bundesliga. A total of 49,977 goals have been scored since the inception of the current German league on August 24, 1963, and just 23 goals are required to hit the landmark number of 50,000.

Thomas Tuchel and his Dortmund side take on Darmstadt in the hope of entering the top three as Bayern look to potentially increase their lead at the top by four points against Ingolstadt.

Here’s a look at the best statistics going into the European gameweek:

Alaves vs. Barcelona

- Barcelona are never at their best when they travel to the Basque nation and they will be wary of their visit to Alaves. Not only did they lose to the side in the reverse fixture but have also failed to score in their previous three games at the Mendizorroza which include two draws and a defeat. It is currently the Blaugranas worst scoring record away from home against a single club.

- The absence of Luis Suarez after his sending off in the Copa del Rey will be a cause for concern for Luis Enrique. The Catalan are unbeaten in 68 games in which Luis Suarez has found the back of the net. However, they have also lost just one out of 21 games when the Uruguayan hasn’t played since his debut.

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid will take on Osasuna after two-week break

- Real Madrid travel to Osasuna after a long and unexpected break but if the past is anything to go by, it does not look good for the Los Blancos. Zinedine Zidane's men have failed to win their previous two games at Pamplona, drawing both times. The last time they defeated Osasuna at home was in 2012 when they won 5-1.

- Osasuna, on the other hand, are having a difficult campaign. They have failed to win their last 13 games in the league, their worst ever performance in the first division.

Atletico Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo

- Atletico Madrid have a stellar record against Celta de Vigo as the Red and Whites prepare to host the visitors after crashing out of the Copa del Rey. They have won all three of their previous fixtures against their opponents and are yet to lose against them at the Vicente Calderon under Diego Simeone.

Ingolstadt 04 vs. Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has scored against Ingolstadt every time he has faced them

- Robert Lewandowski has scored eight goals in his last seven games for Bayern Munich and has scored against this gameweeks’s opponents every time he has faced them. Among the seven goals scored by Munich against Ingolstadt, the Polish forward has scored four.

- When Bayern hosted Ingolstadt in the first half of the season, even though the visitors ran seven more kilometres than their opponents and registered 13 shots on target to Bayern’s 10 but could not win. In fact, Ingolstadt have not been able to take a single point off the Bavarians in their four meetings.

Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus could potentially score his first goal against Darmstadt

- Dortmund travel to last place Darmstadt this weekend. The Lillies are having a poor season having lost 10 of their previous 11 games. Newly appointed manager Torsten Frings, a former VB player will look to put points on the board after his side has scored just four goals since October and kept two clean sheets so far this season.

- Thomas Tuchel has a fully fit Marco Reus at his disposal who has scored against 16 of the 18 clubs playing in this current season of the Bundesliga. He has never scored against Darmstadt and RB Leipzig and will look to make progress in that regard while helping his side break into the top three with a win.

Cagliari vs. Juventus

- Hosts Cagliari have not won any of their previous 12 meetings with Juventus, drawing three and losing nine and have lost at home to the Old Lady of Italian football on the last five occasions.