10 clubs which earned the highest revenue in 2022

European clubs are some of the richest sporting entities on the planet. Football is arguably the most popular sport in the world and Europe is the summit of domestic football action. Clubs in Europe enjoy popularity all across the globe and this translates to a lot of money.

Clubs earn a fortune via broadcasting rights, sponsorship and endorsement deals. Following the COVID-19 break, fans returned to the stadium in the 2021-22 season and normal services were restored as far as clubs were concerned.

The Deloitte Football Money League analyzes the revenue generated by teams in the top five European leagues. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 clubs with the highest revenue.

#10 Arsenal - €433.5 million

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season. They spent €221.9 million on signing players last year and made €53.3 million through player sales.

Arsenal are enjoying a great run this term under Mikel Arteta and the future looks bright for them as they sit at the top of the Premier League table halfway through the season.

#9 Tottenham Hotspur - €523 million

Arsenal's rivals Tottenham Hotspur performed better than them in terms of revenue in 2022. They qualified for the UEFA Champions League after pipping the Gunners to a fourth-placed finish in the 2021-22 season. They spent €190.2 million on signing players and made €37.6 million via player sales.

#8 Chelsea - €568.3 million

Chelsea had a decent outing in the 2021-22 season, finishing third in the Premier League and making it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. But after firing Thomas Tuchel and hiring Graham Potter earlier this season, they find themselves in a spot of bother.

#7 Barcelona - €638.2 million

Barcelona continue to navigate a financial crisis but are doing well on the pitch now under Xavi Hernandez. They finished second in the league last term and did not shy away from breaking the bank to sign new players by working their way around their financial troubles.

#6 Bayern Munich - €653.6 million

Bayern Munich continue to dominate the Bundesliga but their returns in the UEFA Champions League have been far from favorable. The Bavarians continue to be one of Europe's strongest footballing powerhouses.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain - €654.2 million

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have arguably the most star-studded squad in all of Europe. They'll be hoping to go all the way in Europe this time and it's a very real possibility with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar firing on all cylinders. The Parisians generated a revenue of €654.2 million last year.

#4 Manchester United - €688.6 million

Manchester United are one of the most popular football clubs on the planet. Despite their troubles on the pitch, they continue to be an absolute behemoth on the financial front. They are going through a period of resurgence under Erik ten Hag and 2023 could be a great year for them.

#3 Liverpool - €701.7 million

Liverpool almost had a perfect campaign last time out. They won the FA Cup and the League Cup and made it to the UEFA Champions League final as well. The Merseysiders also took the Premier League title race down to the wire but were beaten to the prize by Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled this term but are bound to bounce back by virtue of the sheer quality that their players are capable of producing.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition NEW: #LFC overtake Manchester United for the first time, generating over €700m in revenue - third highest in the world - in 2022. NEW: #LFC overtake Manchester United for the first time, generating over €700m in revenue - third highest in the world - in 2022. https://t.co/L6oBPno3OC

#2 Real Madrid - €713.8 million

Real Madrid continue to be a force to be reckoned with in Europe and are one of the most popular football clubs in the world.

They won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles in the 2021-22 season. It was one of their best campaigns in recent times and they also recruited well last summer. Los Blancos generated a revenue of €713.8 million in 2022.

#1 Manchester City - €731 million

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been one of the toughest teams to beat in Europe for a while now. Master tactician Pep Guardiola has assembled a squad replete with technically proficient footballers and they have consistently been in the hunt for the top prizes in Europe.

City will be eyeing that elusive Champions League title this season. They certainly have the quality to go all the way.

